Bolstered by a grant from the National Rifle Association, a local program that lets hunters donate game meat to help the hungry is back for its fourth year.
The Grand Junction chapter of Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry has continued to grow since its inception, last year collecting more than 1,300 pounds of donated meat, said Brandon Siegfried, one of the chapter’s founders.
“By the sounds of it, the feedback that I’m getting ... there’s a a growing need for (the program) as well,” Siegfried said.
It has been distributing donated meat to the Grand Valley Catholic Charities soup kitchen, but this year also plans to donate some of the meat to Orchard Mesa Baptist Church, which sponsors a food pantry.
Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry is a Christian-based organization founded in 1997. Last year, through its local chapters, it distributed more than 79 tons of meat, bringing the total number of meal servings it has provided since its founding to 21.5 million.
The Grand Junction chapter, also founded by Kraig Andrews, a former Grand Junction City Council member, collected about 350 pounds of big game donations in its first year.
Under the local program, Orchard Mesa Market processes donated meat at a discount to the donor when a whole animal is donated. Donors of meat in any amount receive a Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry hat and become eligible for a drawing for a $500 gift card drawing at Sportsman’s Warehouse.
This year, NRA’s Hunters for the Hungry program donated $1,000 to the local Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry program.
“This will greatly help us cover processing discounts offered to hunters who donate full animals,” Siegfried said.
He said it will allow the program to offer half-price processing for all donations of full animals.
Donations already have started to come in as seasonal hunting seasons have begun in recent weeks. “We actually got an antelope donated the second week of August,” Siegfried said.
Financial donations to the local chapter also are welcome to help pay for discounted meat processing, and it also has benefited from donations from businesses, such as longtime supporter Carville’s Auto Mart.
People interested in donating meat or money or looking for more information on the program can find details at https://www.facebook.com/fhfh2018/.