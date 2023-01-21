The leader of the local chapter of a gang known as Satan’s Disciples won a small part of an appeal on his convictions in Mesa County, but it won’t reduce his 196-year sentence by very much.
The Colorado Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that two convictions of Christopher Wilson, theft and theft from an at-risk adult, should be merged, but left intact his 18 other convictions, which included tampering with physical evidence, burglary, arson and violation of the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act.
His convictions and sentences, handed down in 2020, stem from a series of crimes in the county from 2016 and 2017, including the stabbing death of 20-year-old Caleb Fettig by a fellow gang member, a robbery at gunpoint at a local restaurant and a grocery store, and a burglary of a home that later was burned down.
One of the original charges against Wilson included tampering with evidence of a murder that fellow gang member Terrence Richardson, 27, had already been convicted of in 2019. He was sentenced to life without parole.
While a three-judge panel of the court upheld all of Wilson’s convictions, it ruled that two of the theft charges should have been a single charge, saying they were substantially the same incidents. Wilson’s court-appointed attorneys tried to argue that a third conviction, tampering with physical evidence, also should merge with the theft convictions.
“Wilson contends that his convictions for theft, theft against an at-risk adult and tampering with physical evidence related to that theft were all based on the same, continuing act, and therefore are multiplicitous and in violation of his double jeopardy rights,” Judge David Furman wrote in the ruling, which was joined by Judges Rebecca Freyre and Craig Welling.
“The people contend that his convictions for theft must merge with the theft from an at-risk adult, but that his tampering with physical evidence conviction is not a lesser included charge,” Furman added. “We agree with the people.”
Wilson’s attorneys also tried to argue that District Judge Brian Flynn abused his discretion in allowing certain evidence related to the murder to be introduced, and committed plain error in some jury instructions, and that prosecutors presented insufficient evidence to support Wilson’s convictions for tampering and first-degree arson.
The appellate judges rejected all of those claims.
Wilson, 36, currently is serving his time at the Limon Correctional Facility.