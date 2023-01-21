The leader of the local chapter of a gang known as Satan’s Disciples won a small part of an appeal on his convictions in Mesa County, but it won’t reduce his 196-year sentence by very much.

The Colorado Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that two convictions of Christopher Wilson, theft and theft from an at-risk adult, should be merged, but left intact his 18 other convictions, which included tampering with physical evidence, burglary, arson and violation of the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act.

