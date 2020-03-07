The Government Accountability Office is faulting the Bureau of Land Management for its handling of the move of hundreds of jobs from Washington, D.C., to the West, including its new national headquarters in Grand Junction.
In developing a plan for the move, the BLM “has not substantially followed key practices for effective agency reforms” as those reforms pertain to relocating employees, the GAO says in a new report.
In the report, it particularly faulted the agency for not properly involving employees and key stakeholders in developing its plan. It also took issue with the BLM’s cost-benefit analysis for the relocation and other aspects of it.
“Although BLM’s reorganization is well underway, (the Department of) Interior has an opportunity to apply key practices for effective agency reforms as it continues to relocate BLM staff and considers reorganizing its other bureaus. Adopting effective practices for agency reform will help Interior ensure that the bureaus are well positioned to achieve intended reform goals and continue to deliver valuable services to the taxpayer,” the GAO says in a summary highlighting the findings of its investigation.
The agency conducted its review at the request of U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz., who is chairman of the House Committee of Natural Resources and a critic of the relocation effort. He and other critics of the effort seized on the report’s findings Friday to further attack the Trump administration regarding the relocation, which they believe is intended to undermine the BLM.
“This administration cannot be trusted with the levers of power, and what it’s doing to BLM will be repeated again and again the longer this president remains in office,” Grijalva said in a statement Friday.
BLM spokesman Derrick Henry countered in a statement that “the report did thoroughly refute Chairman Grijalva’s assertion that this effort was ‘hastily planned’. The report recognizes that the BLM established goals and outcomes for the initiative, used data and evidence to inform its decision-making, took steps to manage and monitor the relocation process, and adopted measures to ensure strategic workforce management.”
The BLM is in the process of moving more than 300 Washington jobs to the West. It says doing so puts BLM leadership closer to the lands and communities its decisions affect. Some 40 jobs, including top-level BLM leaders, will be based in Grand Junction, where it began setting up its new national headquarters in January.
Trump administration officials have been providing various numbers regarding the status of the jobs being relocated. Acting Director William Perry-Pendley previously has said about two-thirds of 159 people who have been notified their jobs are being relocated have agreed to move. At a Senate hearing this week Interior Secretary David Bernhardt said he believed 80 of roughly 173 whose jobs are being moved agreed to move.
The GAO says that a Jan. 23 BLM document shows that of 311 positions being moved, “132 were vacant before the reorganization was announced in July 2019, resulting in 179 staff who needed to relocate. Of the 179 staff, 90 accepted their reassignments; 81 either declined the reassignment or separated from their position between July 2019 and January 2020, creating additional vacancies; and eight staff fell into other categories.”
The shifting numbers may partly reflect that the BLM initially planned to move 27 jobs to Grand Junction, later increasing the amount.
Interior is working to find other jobs in Washington for those who don’t want to move or retire.
In its report summary, the GAO says it “reviewed documents describing BLM’s decision-making process and assessed BLM’s reorganization efforts against selected key reform practices” that the GAO compiled in a June 2018 report on government reorganization.
“The 2018 report identified key practices for developing and implementing agency reforms. Given that this reorganization involved relocating a large portion of headquarters staff, GAO focused on the five key practices relevant to relocating employees,” it said.
KEY PRACTICES NOT ADDRESSED?
It found that “BLM minimally or did not address key practices for involving employees and key stakeholders in developing its plan. Specifically, BLM sought input from its executive leadership team in February 2019, but documents the agency provided did not indicate what input the team provided, whether it was considered, or how it was used in formulating reorganization plans.”
The GAO said the BLM “partially addressed key practices for establishing goals and outcomes by, for example, establishing broad goals for the reorganization. However, it did not establish performance measures that could be used to assess the effectiveness of the reforms. Further, BLM considered some costs and benefits of the reorganization, but its analyses did not include complete information on assumptions made, methodology, and relevant costs.
“For example, travel costs to Washington, D.C., from the new staff locations were recognized conceptually in a July 2018 Interior memo, but these costs were not included in the quantitative cost-benefit analysis.”
It found that the BLM “partially addressed key reform practices for using data and evidence when developing reforms. For example, BLM developed a white paper on potential Western locations but did not describe how it chose the location for its new headquarters.”
When it came to managing and monitoring reorganization efforts, the BLM created an implementation plan that contained high-level goals and a preliminary list of locations where staff would move, but the plan lacked “interim milestones or deliverables to show progress,” the GAO says.
Regarding strategic workforce planning, BLM “identified backup employees for leadership positions that were vacant and considered which vacancies were most important to fill, but it has not demonstrated how the proposed reorganization would affect the workforce, including staff retention. Additional strategic workforce planning would help the agency successfully implement the reorganization and ensure continued delivery of services,” the GAO says.
The Interior Department “neither agreed nor disagreed with GAO’s recommendations,” the GAO said.
Henry said, “The relocation of the Bureau’s headquarters to Grand Junction, Colo., and its employees to other Western states is commonsense, and the Bureau will be better positioned to better serve the American public through this relocation in executing its multiple use mission.”
He also said that GAO “did not fully appreciate the fundamental difference between a relocation and a reorganization.” In a written response Pendley delivered to the GAO, he said there’s a difference between moving positions and a reorganization that involves workforce restructuring or eliminating positions.
He also took issue with the GAO’s assessment of BLM employee and stakeholder involvement in the relocation planning. Pendley wrote that there was “early and genuine involvement of multiple rungs of BLM management over several months, all of which comprised a key part of the BLM’s analysis.”
GAO says that in the documents Interior gave it, it saw “no evidence that staff views, other than those of the executive leadership team, were sought prior to making the (relocation) decision. According to key practices, Interior’s engagement with staff should have included efforts such as surveys or focus groups to gain employee ownership for the proposed changes and included a two-way communications strategy to listen to and address employee concerns rather than simply informing employees of decisions.”
Part of the GAO’s critique reiterated a talking point of relocation critics, noting that 97% of BLM career staff already worked in the field rather than Washington even before the relocation began.
Jennifer Rokala, executive director of the Center for Western Priorities conservation group, said in a statement that the scope of the deficiencies identified in the report “is absolutely stunning.”
‘“This is an agency with more than 10,000 staff that manages one-tenth of the country. In dismantling the BLM headquarters in such a shoddy, irresponsible way, Secretary Bernhardt is playing with people’s livelihoods and threatening our public lands,” she said.