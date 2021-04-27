Longtime Mesa County employee and head of its Department of Human Services, Tracey Garchar, died on Sunday. He was 48.
While the full details of his death aren’t yet known, county officials said he died in his sleep while on a turkey hunting trip with his family.
Garchar had been executive director of the department since December 2010, but he had been deputy director and fiscal manager for the department for three years before taking the top job.
During that time, he also served short stints as interim director of the Mesa County Health Department and as head of the county’s Workforce Center.
“I was on the BOCC when we hired Tracey, and it was a decision I have never regretted,” said Commissioner Janet Rowland. “He was a no-nonsense guy with a big heart. Just today, one of his staff commented about how clear Tracey always was with his vision for the agency, and that will certainly help them during this difficult time.”
Jeff Kuhr, head of the county’s Health Department, said something similar. Garchar had taken on the dual job as acting head of that department for six months in 2010 when Kuhr was hired.
“He was the most considerate, the most honest and the person with the most common sense I have ever met,” Kuhr said, choking up at times. “Just knowing him ... uh ... it uh ... it made me a better person.”
Kuhr said Garchar nearly singlehandedly brought the two departments together, aligning what each does to improve services that both provide, a practice the two county agencies continue to this day.
“Under his leadership, Public Health and Human Services figured out how they complemented each other, because that did not happen before,” Kuhr said. “It was such a blessing to have such a great partnership with the Department of Human Services. He was my best partner. We often said, ‘Health and human services together is much stronger than either of our agencies alone,’ and we lived by that.”
Commissioner Cody Davis called Garchar’s death “a heart-wrenching tragedy,” saying he was a numbers guy driven by outcomes.
Prior to moving to Mesa County — Garchar lived in Fruita — he was a certified public accountant when he lived in Phoenix during much of the 1990s.
“Tracey leaves huge shoes to be filed,” Davis said. “The Department of Human Services was blessed to have him, and the future is in good hands as a direct result of his leadership.”
Mesa County Sheriff Matt Lewis said he often reached out to Garchar for advice on how to work with staff, seeing him as a mentor who helped him grow professionally.
“I really respected the way Tracey took care of his people,” Lewis said. “I really wanted to learn from him, how he did some of the things he did. He accepted me as someone he could mentor. I really valued his leadership personally. He invested a lot in me, and helped me grow and helped me find successes as a newly elected sheriff. I will be forever grateful to him.”
Lewis, who said he was “shocked” and “on my backfoot” over Garchar’s passing, said he went out of his way to help the Sheriff’s Office deal with child and adult protection issues, a major piece of what Garchar’s department handled.
To illustrate Garchar’s own views on such things, he wrote this on his LinkedIn page:
“My objective in life is to make this world a better place by first simply acknowledging that people often find themselves in very unfortunate situations that they alone cannot control or resolve, then assisting them by providing tools and expectations to conquer those barriers,” he wrote. “My greatest accomplishment as a leader thus far has been the assembly of a team that is 100% driven, passionate and selfless in accomplishing our mission and the creation of a set of values that serves as the foundation for our culture and our behavioral anchors.”
Before leaving on vacation, Garchar left Barb Golden in charge.
Golden is the Human Services director of fiscal, operations and quality assurance. She will remain in that post and as acting director until a replacement is found.
Garchar’s position is only one of three who are hired directly by the commissioners.
The other two are the county administrator, a job filled by Pete Baier, and the county attorney, a position the commissioners are trying to fill.
Garchar, who earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from DeVry University in Phoenix, also served on various boards locally and statewide, including Strive and the Colorado Department of Human Services’ Family First Prevention Services Act Implementation Team.
When not at work, Garchar was known for his hunting excursions and cooking skills, often giving away cuts of meat from his hunts and smoking turkeys during Thanksgiving events for county workers.
He also worked closely with United Way of Mesa County and Hilltop, and he often would bet his winning Human Services Department team against others in the annual Men in Heels race in an effort to benefit Hilltop’s Latimer House.
He leaves behind a wife and three daughters. Memorial services are pending.