Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario has been cleared of any wrongdoing in a campaign finance complaint filed against him last year.
Although the Colorado Secretary of State's Office had deemed the complaint worth investigating, it has since dismissed it after completing that investigation.
The complaint, filed by an out-of-state political action committee, alleged that Vallario violated Colorado campaign finance laws for allegedly using his office to promote the reelection campaign for U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Silt Republican who lives in Vallario's county.
The complaint alleged that Vallario used his official work email account to send a message to unknown recipients promoting Boebert and denouncing her then GOP primary opponent, now former state Sen. Don Coram, R-Montrose.
"I've been an elected official for 20 years, and this is not my first rodeo," Vallario said in a statement. "I am fully aware of my boundaries within the law. It is unfortunate that people from out of state do not understand, nor take the time, to become educated on Colorado law."
The complaint was filed last September by American Muckraker PAC Director David Wheeler, who works against "terrible pols" from his North Carolina home. It came after Wheeler was trying to get details about an incident in August when the sheriff's deputies responded to complaints from some of Boebert's neighbors about her husband, Jayson, and one of the congresswoman's sons.
Those complaints alleged the unidentified son was speeding in an off-road vehicle on their shared roadway, and that Jayson Boebert had allegedly run over their mailboxes after they complained to him about it.
At the time, the sheriff's office told The Daily Sentinel that by the time five of its deputies arrived on the scene, the incident had been settled among the neighbors, something some of those neighbors later disputed.
Under Colorado law, while elected officials are permitted to express their personal opinions, it can be a violation of campaign laws to use taxpayer-funded offices, equipment or resources to do so, according to the Colorado Fair Campaign Practices Act.
In his email, written from Vallario's garcosheriff.com account, the sheriff wrote that Boebert was "the only candidate in the Republican primary supporting law enforcement," and encouraged recipients to vote for her. He also called Coram "downright awful" to law enforcement.
Vallario called the complaint "politically motivated" and "frivolous."