Five deputies with the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 complaint in the Silt neighborhood where U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert lives, but no arrests were made and the incident was over by the time law enforcement arrived, a sheriff’s spokesman said Tuesday.
The incident occurred on Aug. 4 and involved Boebert’s husband, Jayson, some children riding a dune buggy and other neighbors, some of whom said they were “rattled” by the whole matter, according to a deputy’s incident report.
The affidavit, which misspelled Jayson Boebert’s first name, described the incident.
“RP (respondent) adv (advised) they asked the kids to slow down and that was when ‘all hell broke loose,’ ” according to the report, which was listed as a domestic disturbance. “RP adv Jason threatened, yelling at RP and everyone else, telling them to shut the (expletive) up.”
The incident occurred between 8:45 p.m. and 10 p.m. along Panoramic Drive in Silt, where the congresswoman and her family live.
Sheriff’s spokesman Walter Stowe said so many deputies responded to the call because of the high profile nature of Boebert, and because the office had extra deputies on duty at the time because the Garfield County Fair was going on and it was during a shift change.
“The incident occurred in Lauren Boebert’s neighborhood and was between neighbors,” Stowe said. “It did not involve Lauren Boebert’s residence at all. The incident was resolved between the neighbors before law enforcement arrived on scene.”
According to the incident report, Jayson Boebert claimed that someone “took a swing at his son,” and the “kid with the (RZR ATV) have been racing up and down the street.” It also said, ‘M is running over RPs mailbox,” and that “Jason is looking to fight with everyone in the neighborhood.” The report said it was unknown if weapons or drugs were involved.
The Boeberts have four sons.
The entire matter was highlighted by American Muckraker PAC, a political action committee that has been targeting Boebert’s reelection bid.
That group also posted an interview on its website allegedly with one of the neighbors confirming the incident.