Five deputies with the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 complaint in the Silt neighborhood where U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert lives, but no arrests were made and the incident was over by the time law enforcement arrived, a sheriff’s spokesman said Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Aug. 4 and involved Boebert’s husband, Jayson, some children riding a dune buggy and other neighbors, some of whom said they were “rattled” by the whole matter, according to a deputy’s incident report.