A major public lands bill has cleared the U.S. House of Representatives and awaits only the promised signature of President Trump, in a conservation victory that also is a political win for U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., as he seeks to keep his Senate seat.
The House on Wednesday passed the Great American Outdoors Act, which was introduced earlier this year by Gardner and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and already has passed the Senate. It would permanently, fully fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund at its congressionally authorized amount of $900 million a year, and help address an estimated $20 billion maintenance backlog in national parks and on other federal lands. Locally, the backlog at Colorado National Monument is estimated at $21 million.
“This is going to create thousands of jobs in Colorado,” Gardner told The Daily Sentinel after the vote. “It’s the biggest environmental accomplishment in over 50 years. Generations of Coloradans are going to benefit from this work.”
The House approved the measure Wednesday by a 310-107 vote. Rep. Scott Tipton voted no.
Earlier this year Trump said he would sign the measure if it reached his desk after Gardner and Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., met with Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to discuss the combined bill.
Trump on Twitter Wednesday reiterated his support for what he called a historic bill, calling on the House to pass it and congratulating Gardner and Daines for their work on it.
“We MUST protect our National Parks for our children and grandchildren,” he tweeted.
Gardner said he spoke to the president about the measure again this week.
“He’s 100% behind it and this is going to be the law of the land in a matter of days,” Gardner said.
Gardner is hoping for a signing ceremony that has both Democrats and Republicans in attendance.
“This bill’s passage stood on so many people’s shoulders, both Republican and Democrat, and the signing ceremony will reflect that. I hope it does, anyway,” he said.
Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, who grew up in Rifle, and Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump today are scheduled to visit Rocky Mountain National Park to talk about the bill.
Bernhardt said in a statement Wednesday, “In March, President Trump called on Congress to stop kicking the can down the road, fix the aging infrastructure at our national parks and permanently fund conservation projects through the Land and Water Conservation Fund. He accomplished what previous Presidents have failed to do for decades, despite their lip service commitment to funding public land improvements.”
The landmark public lands measure helps Gardner in his bid for re-election this fall. He faces a challenge from Democrat and former governor John Hickenlooper in a state where voters have increasingly chosen Democratic candidates in statewide elections.
Hickenlooper responded Wednesday to Trump’s tweet with one of his own, saying, “Donald Trump & Senator Gardner have overseen the largest rollback of public lands in U.S. history. His nominee to head @BLMNational doesn’t even believe public lands should exist. Don’t believe Washington Republicans when they say they care about the outdoors.”
Trump has nominated William Perry Pendley, the BLM’s acting director, to lead the agency. Pendley has previously supported disposal of public lands.
Gardner said of Hickenlooper’s comments, “That’s just sour grapes from a partisan politician.”
Gardner has been criticized by conservationists and Democrats for his position on other environmental issues, including his failure to support the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act, which would provide various protections for some 400,000 acres of public lands. Gardner remains neutral on the measure.
On Tuesday, the Democrat-controlled House approved CORE as part of a defense bill, along with a Colorado wilderness bill sponsored by U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Denver. Those measures face long odds when it comes to being included in a defense measure in the Republican-controlled Senate, especially without support from Gardner. The CORE measure is being pushed in the Senate by U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo.
Gardner congratulated U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Lafayette, for getting the CORE measure through the House. Gardner said he’s been focused on getting the Great American Outdoors Act measure passed. If CORE does pass, he said, the Great American Outdoors Act would boost CORE by providing funds to help areas covered under CORE, such as Camp Hale outside Leadville, where ski troops trained during World War II.
Politics aside, the passage of the Great Americans Outdoors Act is being widely lauded. Supporters of LWCF in particular have long pushed to have it funded annually at its full congressionally authorized annual amount, as it typically receives far less funding. The program is paid for by revenues from offshore oil and gas development and helps with everything from acquisition of private lands within national parks and forests to paying for parks and other outdoor amenities at state and local levels.
“Passing the Great American Outdoors Act is quite simply the most significant investment in conservation in decades,” Collin O’Mara, president and chief executive officer of the National Wildlife Federation, said in a news release. “It’s a huge win for wildlife, our natural treasures, our economy, and all Americans, who enjoy our America’s public lands for solace, recreation, and exercise, especially amid this pandemic.”
Responding to the House vote, Bennet in a statement called Wednesday “a great day for our state thanks to all of the Coloradans who have worked tirelessly over the last decade to make fully funding LWCF a reality. I look forward to the president signing this bill into law, so that we can finally begin making critical investments in our forests, parks, and public lands. At the same time, our work on public lands is not done. We must find a way to pass the CORE Act to protect recreation, wildlife, and wilderness areas across Colorado.”
The maintenance part of Gardner’s bill provides $1.9 billion in funding a year over five years.
Gardner recently toured western Colorado as he touted the bill. He said sites he saw that could benefit from the bill included Ward Lake on Grand Mesa.
At Ward Lake, “We saw a campground that is in desperate need of maintenance money,” he said.
He said it has had to compete with national forest sites nationwide for a $50 million pool of campground improvement money.
“This bill will open hundreds of millions a year for campgrounds like that,” he said.
While Gardner’s bill passed with bipartisan support Wednesday, 3rd District Congressman Scott Tipton, R-Cortez, voted against it. He said in a statement that he has long supported addressing the maintenance backlog on public lands and last year supported the permanent authorization of the LWCF program, action that Congress took last year separate from the permanent full funding.
Tipton said he has “concerns about adding additional permanent mandatory funding to the federal budget” for LWCF and was disappointed the House wasn’t able to vote on the public lands maintenance funding as a standalone measure.