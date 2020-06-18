A major public lands bill spearheaded by U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., cleared the Senate on Wednesday, overcoming what was likely its biggest obstacle to becoming law.
The Great American Outdoors Act would fully fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund each year at its congressionally authorized $900 million amount, making more money available for public lands acquisition and for parks and other amenities at state and local levels. Despite having been underfunded over the decades, the program, funded by offshore oil and gas revenues, has resulted in hundreds of millions of dollars in investments in projects in Colorado alone.
The measure, also championed by U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., also provides $1.9 billion a year over five years primarily to address deferred maintenance at National Park Service sites. Some of the money would fund maintenance projects for other agencies such as the Bureau of Land Management and Forest Service. The Park Service estimated the maintenance backlog at Colorado National Monument alone to be more than $21 million as of 2018.
“The two bills together will help create significant opportunity for all of America,” Gardner said Wednesday on the Senate floor.
The Republican-controlled Senate passed Gardner’s measure by a 73-25 vote, with only Republicans opposed. It still requires passage in the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives. President Trump has indicated he will sign the measure.
Opposition to it has come from some conservatives who are concerned in part that it would provide for more land ending up in federal hands in states that already have considerable federal acreage. Some critics also worry about the federal government’s financial ability to maintain the lands it already manages.
Gardner helped broker the public-lands-bill deal earlier this year when he and Steve Daines, R-Mont., met with Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to discuss the LWCF and maintenance-funding measures, and gained Trump’s support for the combined bill.
The political breakthrough is viewed by some as an effort by Trump and McConnell to help Gardner and Daines in competitive re-election campaigns this year. But some Senate Democrats nonetheless have hailed the agreement that was reached to move the lands measures forward.
Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., told his Senate colleagues that the bill passed Wednesday reflected “incredible teamwork” in a year when much of the country has been divided.
Sen. Bennet has long advocated for full LWCF funding. He had called unsuccessfully for amending Gardner’s measure to include the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy (CORE) Act, a public lands bill providing various protections for some 400,000 acres in western Colorado. Gardner has staked out essentially a neutral position on that bill.
Bennet said in a news release about Wednesday’s vote, “This is the culmination of years of hard work by Coloradans — from county commissioners and local elected leaders to conservation groups, hunters and anglers, and outdoor recreation businesses. They have put in the work, year after year, calling for Congress to fully fund LWCF, invest in our public lands, and support our state’s economy.”
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a former congressman, said in a statement, “As our economy bounces back, access to our great outdoor areas, which allow for strong social distancing, (is) critical to our recovery and safety. I thank our Senators for their bipartisan effort and urge my former colleagues in the House to pass this important legislation.”
Gardner said Wednesday that every $1 million in LWCF spending creates between 16 and 30 jobs.
In an online event last week, Bennet and John Hickenlooper, the former Colorado governor now vying with Andrew Romanoff to be the Democratic pick to run against Gardner, criticized Gardner’s environmental record, including his failure to support the CORE Act.
Hickenlooper, a CORE supporter, said in a news release afterward, “President Trump and Senator Gardner have overseen the largest rollback of protected public lands in the history of this country. We need someone in Washington who knows that our public lands are much more just than a political pawn to be pushed back and forth. They’re part of what makes Colorado so special.”
Sarah Shrader, co-owner of Bonsai Design in Grand Junction and co-moderator of last week’s CORE event, said Wednesday by email, “As a business owner, I know that protecting our public lands is essential to our economic sustainability and our community health. The Great American Outdoors Act provides permanent funding for LWCF, which has been in the works for decades, and Senator Gardner should be praised for getting it to the finish line.
“I am also looking forward to his full support of the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy (CORE) Act, which is a locally-driven piece of legislation that safeguards outdoor recreation opportunities essential to Colorado’s economic growth. Seven counties in Colorado have worked on this legislation for years, getting broad stakeholder buy-in and bipartisan support. With local communities driving the process, the CORE act is exactly how the federal government is supposed to work.”