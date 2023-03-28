Garfield County commissioners are bucking the Western Slope trend against the proposed Uinta Basin Railway (UBR), 88 miles of new track that would connect the eastern Utah oil fields to Gulf Coast refineries via the national railroad network running through Colorado.

In a February work session between the Garfield County Board of County Commissioners and the New Castle Town Council, the representatives of New Castle, located 12 miles west of Glenwood Springs, expressed concerns about possible derailments due to an increase of oil trains and the speed at which trains roll through town. Members of the Garfield County Board of County Commissioners responded with their first public comments on the UBR.

