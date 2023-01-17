Garfield County Jail

Ray K. Erku/Glenwood Post Independent

The Garfield County Detention Facility in Glenwood Springs. Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario last week sent emails to Pitkin County Sheriff Michal Buglione and County Manager Jon Peacock, informing them he was severing the courtesy inmate-hold agreement between the two counties. Buglione said last week he prefers a long-term agreement with Eagle County to house detainees longer than 48 hours until renovations can be made to the Pitkin facility.

Eagle County Detention Facility can house Pitkin County inmates on a temporary basis, but a long-term arrangement is doubtful, Sheriff James van Beek said Friday.

The neighboring counties had to act quickly last week after Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario on Tuesday sent emails to just-sworn-in Pitkin County Sheriff Michael Buglione and County Manager Jon Peacock that he was severing a courtesy inmate-hold agreement established in March 2021.

