As Garfield County officials deal with their own rise in COVID-19 cases, they’re so far showing little interest in pursuing anything along the lines of Mesa County’s Five Star Certification program that loosens restrictions on qualifying businesses.
Gov. Jared Polis recently reversed a decision by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment that the program allowing five-star businesses to remain open at 50% capacity can’t be used because the county was being placed in the red “severe risk” pandemic response level. Mesa commissioners said Polis even said he’d like to see other counties create similar programs of their own. And on Friday CDPHE proposed a framework for a business best practice certification program other counties could use to build on the success of Mesa County’s program.
But two Garfield County commissioners voiced little interest in the idea in interviews. Commission Chairman John Martin said the program doesn’t seem to be working in Mesa County.
“They’ve had that since June and then all of a sudden (COVID-19) just spiraled out of control” in Mesa County, Martin said.
The program, which actually was rolled out in July and also is called the Variance Protection Program, was started by Mesa County Public Health and the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce. Qualifying businesses must comply with criteria regarding things such as mask-wearing.
“… We’re not looking at that one at all,” Martin said of the program. “We’ll follow our own guidelines and our own ideas.”
As things stand, Garfield County already is allowing up to 50% occupancy for entities such as restaurants, churches and gyms, even after CDPHE recently moved the county into the orange, “high-risk” category on its COVID-19 dial. The county says the state has indicated that existing variances the county received from the state remain in place.
However, the Aspen Daily News on Friday reported that CDPHE is saying that while site-specific variances apply in the county, for things such as the hot springs attractions in Glenwood Springs, sector-wide variances in the county, such as for restaurants, don’t apply.
Garfield Commissioner Tom Jankovsky told the Daily Sentinel the county is operating based on the interpretation of its legal staff, and Garfield County Attorney Tari Williams said the county’s understanding from the state is that its variances remain in place. But CDPHE, in a brief statement late Friday afternoon in response to a Daily Sentinel inquiry, said, “It is true that generally site-specific variances stay, such as the hot springs, but sector-wide variances, such as restaurants, do not apply.”
CDPHE said in the statement that Level Orange restrictions for restaurants are 25 percent of capacity or 50 people, whichever is less, and noted that it is soliciting public comments for the draft sector-wide variance program based on Mesa County’s program.
Jankovsky said there’s no data showing restaurants spread coronavirus more than any other business. He said Garfield commissioners have talked about the five-star program, but “we’re too far along” in the pandemic to try it.
“We’ve got a health department that’s almost overwhelmed and we’re just too far along to go back and start looking at (business) people’s records and looking at their COVID business plans and trying to come up with this five-star program. We’re kind of beyond that.”
Said Carrie Godes, a public health specialist for Garfield County Public Health, “We have been watching Mesa County Public Health’s Variance Protection Program since it launched. As a smaller health department, we have not been able to launch a program such as this.”
She and Jankovsky pointed to a new campaign in the county called United to Stop the Spread that is seeking to respond to the pandemic threat.
It’s a partnership involving Garfield Public Health and local chambers of commerce and municipalities.
“We have all let our guard down too much,” the campaign says on its website. It urges people to show personal responsibility through measures such as mask-wearing and social distancing and encouraging others to do the same.
Godes said that all options for responding to the pandemic are on the table “and now is the time to be more proactive and find ways to acknowledge and publicly recognize those businesses and organizations that are taking swift action to control the spread of COVID, protecting their staff and customers.”
Godes said the county continues to see increasing cases, with 523 being reported in the two-week period ending Monday. She said the county’s numbers over a recent 14-day period were double the previous 14 days and triple the two-week period before that.
“There are at least 30 cases being investigated from possible outbreaks this week,” she said on Tuesday.
Leslie Robinson, a Democrat, ran unsuccessfully for Garfield County commissioner this year in part over her concerns over the county’s response to COVID-19. She has promoted the idea of incorporating a five-star program in the county.
“There should be some way of measuring how businesses are responding to COVID and extra precautions that they’re taking,” she said.
But she said county commissioners “have not responded to that nor the idea of a task force” on the pandemic.
She said one reason she ran for office was out of concern that commissioners’ “political views were guiding their response to COVID here.”
The commissioners are all Republicans who Robinson said all have “conservative, Trumponian views about COVID.” She said Jankovsky participated in an anti-mask demonstration in Glenwood Springs at one point. Jankovsky said it was a rally in June for a restaurant his friend owns.
This week, a column by Garfield’s commissioners in the Glenwood Springs Post Independent urged people to take steps, including wearing masks.
They added, “No government agency is going to end this pandemic. What it all boils down to is personal responsibility and we must do this together.”
Martin said responding to the pandemic is “a challenge, that’s for sure. You’ve just got to get the right information out to folks, say you’re the ones that are taking the risk. We’re trying to educate you but you’re the ones that have the final say on if you’re going to exposure yourself or not.”
The commissioners also are hearing from constituents worried about the level of restrictions already in place in the county.
Said Jankovsky, “We need to walk that thin line, which is keep our economy going but keep our citizens as healthy as possible.”
He wants to keep people working and able to pay bills while protecting public safety. Robinson counters that taking measures such as reducing occupancy rates in businesses temporarily will help them in the long run by reducing COVID-19 rates.
Meanwhile, Garfield County officials are keeping any eye on the level of coronavirus spread in Mesa County, given the potential for spillover that could further increase infections in Garfield County.
“We have a strong tie between Mesa County and western Garfield County, so there’s some concern,” Jankovsky said.
Said Godes, “Garfield County Public Health is very concerned about our neighboring counties and our own rising COVID-19 numbers. We are interconnected with Mesa both physically and economically. Many people come from Mesa to work in Garfield and vice versa. Many Garfield County residents travel to Mesa to shop and conduct business. We are as concerned with the rising levels in Mesa as we are in our other neighboring counties of Eagle and Pitkin for the same reasons.”
Robinson, a Rifle resident, said that in western Garfield County there’s a lot of thinking that COVID-19 is no more dangerous than the flu.
She thinks that was the attitude in Mesa County, where she went shopping in the summer and saw few people wearing masks.
She thinks that attitude has caught up with Mesa County residents and that in western Garfield County, the same could happen, especially if people ignored the calls from public health officials to limit Thanksgiving Day gatherings.
“My prediction is it’s certainly going to get worse, especially in western Garfield County, before it gets better and you only have to look at Mesa County as an example of that,” she said.
Robinson and Godes also both voiced concern about the strain the pandemic recently put on Mesa County’s intensive care unit hospital beds, although hospital officials in Mesa County say they have plans in place to double ICU bed capacity in case of a surge.
Said Godes, “Hospital capacity is a critical threshold that we do not want to surpass.”
She said with Colorado now reaching its highest number of COVID hospitalizations to date, statewide ICU capacity could be exceeded in late December if people don’t take action now to wear masks, limit contact with others, maintain safe distances from others and stay home when sick.