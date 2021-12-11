A fire Monday at a Terra Energy Partners natural gas production facility outside New Castle occurred when crews were removing a defective burner tube/tank heater from an empty condensate tank, according to reports the company has filed with the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission.
The tank had been emptied of fluids several days before replacing the heater, but dense vapors from the tank opening settled within the secondary containment around the base of the tank and ignited, the company said.
No one was injured in the incident, which put out smoke visible to travelers on Interstate 70 north of the fire before firefighters extinguished it.
The reports by TEP don’t indicate how the vapors were ignited. The company is required by the COGCC to file a follow-up report by Feb. 22 indicating the root cause of the ignition and documenting measures it has taken to prevent future such occurrences.
Although a Colorado River Fire Rescue official told The Daily Sentinel on Wednesday no one was at the site when the fire occurred, TEP said it took place while maintenance work was being performed on the condensate tank. Condensate consists of hydrocarbon liquids produced along with natural gas.
The condensate in the 300-barrel tank had been moved to another tank before the operation. A barrel is 42 gallons. TEP said the tank heater had been partially removed from the tank and was supported by a nylon sling at the time of the fire.
It said crews retreated from the tank when the fire broke out and an estimated barrel of tank bottom sediment and paraffin was released into the secondary containment structure from the tank and from the hose of vacuum truck being used during the maintenance. A small amount of fire-suppression water leaked outside the containment structure when the fire destroyed a poly liner in a corner of that structure.
Wells at the site have been shut in and no fluids are being produced or stored there.
TEP reported that Colorado River Fire Rescue used five gallons of foam containing polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS, in fighting the blaze. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, studies have shown that exposure to some PFAS in the environment may be linked to health impacts in humans and animals.
The COGCC is requiring that TEP conduct tests for the presence of PFAS on the scene. TEP says soil samples have been submitted for testing because some hydrocarbons may have spilled on the ground due to the damage to the liner.