Gas prices are gradually falling in Mesa County and around Colorado — but any level of relief at the gas pump might be temporary, as other factors roil the economy.
In Grand Junction, the average gas price is approximately $4.54, down from $4.95 about a month ago. Statewide, the average gas price has lowered from $4.90 a month ago to $4.47 as of Friday.
However, Skyler McKinley, Colorado’s spokesman for the American Automobile Association (AAA), warns that this doesn’t simply mean that gas prices will continue to decline.
“I wish I could say it’s good news, but it isn’t,” McKinley said. “First and foremost, it’s jitters in the oil market. There’s a lot of fear that the entire global economy might be headed into a recession. That’s led to an overall decrease in the price for a barrel of oil, which accounts for 60% of what you pay at the pump.
“Relatedly, we have seen demand shrink at the pump as a function of having higher prices. Demand shrinking, of course, causes prices to go down.”
McKinley said that gas prices will continue to decline until the expected annual bump in price nationally around Labor Day, after which a “seasonal softening” will once again lower gas prices.
As far as the long-term implications of pricing trends, however, McKinley is alarmed.
“When you see gas prices fall like this, nine times out of 10, it’s a bad indicator of what’s to come with the economy because supply hasn’t changed at all,” he said. “There’s still a really tight supply globally and that’s been the case for several years now. That’s why we had high prices to begin with. That hasn’t really changed. Production has not kept up.
“You see the oil companies reporting record profits, in part because they haven’t produced any more oil, and that continues to this day.”
McKinley noted that there are many factors that make predicting gas price trends for the rest of this year difficult.
If the United States’ economy enters a recession, or if economies around the globe enter recessions, gas prices will decrease as a result. However, if the Gulf of Mexico faces a particularly brutal hurricane season, that could cause prices to skyrocket.
“My message to Colorado’s working families is to continue to budget for gas in that $4.50 to $5 range,” McKinley said. “It’s a volatile market in an economy we’ve never really seen before. Anything can happen, so budget for the worst-case scenario and then be relieved as prices fall, so long as they don’t fall concurrently with folks losing their jobs.”