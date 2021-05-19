Colorado already has a major transportation funding problem, but it’s facing a funding cliff in the next 10 to 20 years, the head of the Colorado Department of Transportation says.
That’s because of three things that are happening right now.
Gas-fueled vehicles are more economical, an increasing number of electric vehicles are going to be on the roads, and the federal government hasn’t done anything to reform its transportation revenue sources, said Shoshana Lew, executive director of the department.
All of those things are contributing to a perfect storm when it comes to the main source of funding transportation projects: gasoline taxes. That’s why the state needs to pass a major transportation bill that is working its way through the Colorado Legislature right now, she said.
“Absent action, the big budget that we rely on for everything from plowing the snow to picking rocks off the road when there are rock falls to avalanche mitigation, that comes from the revenue accrued from gas vehicles,” Lew said.
“Your average gas car now is about 29% more fuel efficient than it was before,” she added. “Just think about that and what it means for the gas-related revenue we have now on top of the fact that inflation has also substantially degraded our revenue source.”
WHAT YOU would PAY
The state’s 22-cent-per-gallon tax hasn’t been increased since 1991, when voters approved the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, which has led to few attempts to get voters to increase it.
Additionally, the state only assesses a $50 annual registration fee on electric vehicles. So even if far more people buy electric vehicles in the next decade or two, that revenue won’t be enough to make up the difference in reduced gasoline tax revenue by 2030 or 2040, when the car manufacturers expect to put more of those vehicles on the road.
While the Biden administration is pushing a plan to protect 30% of the nation’s lands and oceans by 2030, EV advocates are pushing a 30-by-30 plan of their own: 30% of new electric vehicle sales by 2030 worldwide.
That means that states, and the federal government, need to plan for what that would mean for transportation funding when there’s even less money generated from the gas tax, Lew said.
“The federal revenue source is even more behind the curve than ours,” she said. “We in Colorado do have a $50 registration, and what this package would do is up that so that it reaches parity with gas cars. I think this is a case where we’re going to see states like Colorado taking the lead and the federal government catching up.”
Senate Bill 260, which the Senate approved on a mostly partisan vote on Monday, would impose a series of new fees on such things as gas sales, retail deliveries, rental cars and ride-sharing programs. It also would increase the state’s EV registration fee to $159 a year.
Altogether, the bill would raise nearly $5.3 billion over 11 years.
REPUBLICAN PUSHBACK
Senate Republicans almost universally opposed the bill, saying the fees are really taxes, and should face voter approval, particularly a fee of up to 8 cents per gallon on gasoline sales. That would be on top of the state’s current gas tax.
Sen. Ray Scott, R-Grand Junction, who voted against the bill on Tuesday, said all the talk about more money going to road projects is nothing more than rhetoric.
Scott said that only about $1.2 billion of the money to be raised actually would go to roads and bridges over the next decade. The rest would be spent on climate change programs, such as an EV fleet for some state agencies and multi-modal systems designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
“We’re missing the target here where we really need to put dollars,” Scott said. “There’s other options out there. I’ve talked a lot about efficiencies within CDOT ... to bring hundreds of millions of dollars back into play for roads and bridges. Unfortunately, we have a bill here that does a whole lot of stuff for the environment, and not a whole lot for the roads and bridges.”
Vail Sen. Kerry Donovan, whose district includes Delta County, was the only Democrat to vote against the measure. Henderson Sen. Kevin Priola was the only Republican to join Democrats in support.
The bill awaits debate in the Colorado House.