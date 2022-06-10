An oil and gas worker who suffered severe burns in mid-May in a fire in the Rulison area of Garfield County has since died from his injuries.
Swedish Medical Center in Arapahoe County notified the Garfield County Coroner’s Office May 25 that Juan Daniel Carranza-Cornejo, 29, had died, county Coroner Rob Glassmire said in an email this week.
He said investigators learned that on May 16, Carranza-Cornejo was filling an oil tank at a fuel pad in Rulison, and there was a spark and a subsequent explosion that injured him.
Carranza-Cornejo was treated on the scene by first responders, and then taken initially to Grand River Health in Rifle before being transferred to Swedish Medical Center.
Glassmire said the manner of death has been certified as an accident and the cause is complications from thermal burns.
At least two GoFundMe campaigns were launched on behalf of Carranza-Cornejo and his family. He was married, and according to one of the campaigns, had five children. Combined, the campaigns have raised nearly $30,000.
The campaign organizers said he suffered burns over 90% of his body.
Carranza-Cornejo worked for Shalestone Inc., a contractor for the oil and gas industry.
According to an accident report filed with the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission by Terra Energy Partners, Shalestone provides water pumping equipment and services for TEP. The report said a contract employee was performing routine services at a water pump on a pipeline right of way adjacent to a TEP well pad when a flash fire occurred and the employee was severely burned.
An employee with another company working on the pad saw the fire, came to the aid of Carranza-Cornejo and called 911. David Blair, chief of the Grand Valley Fire Protection District, said district personnel provided care on the scene and transported Carranza-Cornejo to the hospital in Rifle.
According to the TEP report with the state, firefighting efforts weren’t required. An inspection report by a COGCC employee said there didn’t appear to be major equipment damage from the incident.
According to the accident report by TEP, Shalestone notified the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which has initiated a formal investigation into the incident. TEP also must submit a subsequent report identifying the root cause of the accident.
Jeff Kirtland, regulatory manager for TEP, said no TEP personnel were on or near the operation where the incident involving Carranza-Cornejo occurred.
“TEP extends its condolences to his family, friends and loved ones during this very difficult time,” he said.
Shalestone didn’t return a request for comment. On May 20, the company said in a Facebook posting that one of its team members had been involved in a serious accident, and pointed to fundraising campaigns, including GoFundMe and via an Alpine Bank account created for Carranza-Cornejo.
“We ask you to join us in lifting Juan and his family up in prayer,” the company said in its posting.