Gateway Canyons Ranches and Resort may have found a buyer after more than a year on the market.
Listing agent Kerry Endsley with LIV Sotheby’s said the listing has been removed and they are negotiating with a buyer.
He said the property could be under contract within a week.
“It’s a very unique property,” Endsley said.
“It’s one-of-a-kind in the world, and therefore it’s going to attract a one-of-a-kind buyer. It’s not a traditional property. It’s not really a resort property. It’s a mixture of both. It’s got a really crazy collection of assets, so it only fits and matches up with maybe one or two buyers in the world.”
Gateway Canyons is owned by John Hendricks, Discovery Channel founder and former Discovery Communications chairman.
The 72-room resort offers a variety of activities, including horseback riding, spa services and fine dining across 8,700 acres in Unaweep Canyon.
Hendricks first bought the land in the 1990s.
In addition to the resort, there is a 22,000-square-foot ranch, including a house with eight bedrooms and eight baths.
The listing price was $279 million, which Endsley said is what is currently being negotiated.
“The last time it was officially listed it was $279 (million) for the resort and the ranch together,” Endsley said. “That’s what we’re negotiating from. Very few people want to pay higher than what it’s listed for, so it’s going to be something less than that, but that’s part of the negotiations.”
Endsley said he could not say who the buyer or buyers were, only that they were as unique as the property.
If the sale goes through, which Endsley said is never guaranteed, the buyer would be taking over an iconic western Colorado destination.