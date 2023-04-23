The Colorado Legislature’s $38.5 billion budget for the next fiscal year now awaiting action by Gov. Jared Polis includes a lot of one-time funding for things from geothermal to education to wildfire and drought issues.
State lawmakers couldn’t seem to find money to fund Colorado Mesa University’s request to complete its touted geothermal exchange system, so they went another way.
Instead of directly funding the $9 million project from state Capitol construction money, as normally would occur, lawmakers floated a separate bill to transfer money from severance tax revenues.
As a result, CMU is to get the money it requested because that measure, SB250, cleared the Legislature last week and is on its way to Gov. Jared Polis’ desk.
Polis is expected to sign it primarily because he’s been touting CMU’s project for more than a year, including mentioning it during his State-of-the-State address to a joint session of the Legislature in January.
He said the CMU project was the first in the nation by a university, adding that it fits well into his goal of bringing the state to being 100% powered by renewable energy sources by 2040.
That project, about 70% of which is already complete, calls for $6 million from the state and $3.1 million from university reserve funds and donations.
The project also is gaining national, and international, attention, said Zeyreb Magavi, co-executive director of the Massachusetts-based HEET (Home Energy Efficiency Team), a nonprofit incubator that helps develop sustainable renewable energy projects.
Magavi said she first learned about the CMU project after putting out requests for proposals to build something just like it, not knowing that the Grand Junction university already had one up and running.
“All the pieces and parts are known and reliable and existing, but putting it together the way they did at Colorado Mesa University is basically leading the world in being the most efficient way to heat and cool buildings,” she said. “The numbers coming out of there are saying that this is even more efficient than the best heat pumps we’ve got, than all the fossil fuel combustion we’ve got, whether it be oil or gas.”
She said CMU’s geothermal exchange is also being used as a business model that large utilities are interested in employing, and that would go a long way to helping the nation — and the world — get away from fossil fuels and reduce carbon emissions while still maintaining their businesses.
The bill, partly sponsored by Montrose Republican Rep. Marc Catlin, also includes $4 million to Western Colorado University in Gunnison, which is in Catlin’s district. That money is to be used for its petroleum geology program.
The budget, which the governor is expected to address soon, also included about $3 million for two controlled maintenance projects to replace a boiler and upgrade a heating and cooling system at CMU. The university also is to receive $3.8 million to upgrade its human resources and finance computer systems, and got a 12% bump — to $23.5 million — in student financial aid.
ONE-TIME FUNDS
The state’s budget for fiscal year 2023-24, which begins July 1, also sets aside $469 million for bills that still are working their way through the Legislature, which is expected to end this year’s session in two weeks.
That money is to go to some goals lawmakers had set at the beginning of this year’s session, most of which are one-time initiatives. Of that money, $221 million is to go to address property tax relief, land use and public-private partnerships; $145 million for housing and rural economic opportunity programs; and $102 million to professional credentials, scholarships and adult education.
“This year’s budget includes funding for universal preschool, health care providers and investments to protect our water resources and mitigate wildfires,” said Rep. Shannon Bird, a Westminster Democrat who sits on the Joint Budget Committee, which drafts the annual spending bill.
As is usual for the state’s spending plan, a large portion of money is being set aside for the annual School Finance Act, which was just introduced last week and is still going through the legislative process.
That $9.1 billion act includes an increase in overall funds to all schools by $485 million for the 2023-24 school year. Additionally, it decreases the so-called budget stabilization factor by $150 million. That’s money taken from public schools during the last recession that the Legislature is slowly paying back.
That increase leaves about $171.2 million still owed, which the bill calls for funding in the 2024-25 fiscal year.
The finance act also provides an additional $30 million for rural schools, and another $50 million to the state’s Building Excellent Schools Today program, which was started to help rebuild or repair dilapidated schools in rural areas.
As the bill stands now, Mesa Valley District 51 is expected to see a $3.3 million increase in state aid, and a jump in per pupil funding by $163 to $10,000 for each student. According to state figures, D51 overall is expected to see an $18.7 million increase in total funding next year, the bulk of which comes from local property tax revenues.
WILDFIRES AND DROUGHT
The Legislature has passed or still is considering several measures aimed at dealing with wildfires and drought management, including purchasing a second Firehawk helicopter and calling on the Rifle-based Center of Excellence for Advanced Technology Aerial Firefighting to create a camera system to help detect fires in their infant stages.
That second measure, SB32, allocates $2 million a year for the next three years to the Department of Public Safety to develop a pilot program to purchase or contract for artificial intelligence technology at strategic points within the state’s forests to help detect wildfires, and help firefighters extinguish them before they get too big.
A second measure, SB161, sets aside $26 million for a new helicopter to be configured to deal with fires, ensuring firefighters have access year round to equipment needed to combat them.
”We no longer have wildfire seasons, we have wildfire years, which is why we must proactively invest in advanced wildfire fighting equipment like the Firehawk to keep our communities safe,” said Senate President Steven Fenberg, D-Boulder. “Firehawk helicopters are state-of-the-art and built for longevity, making this a smart investment.”
Part of a package of budget bills also calls for $5 million to the Colorado Strategic Wildfire Action Program to help restore forests damaged by fires, and to help prevent mudslides and flooding.
The budget also includes $12.6 million towards implementation of the Colorado Water Plan, which includes new storage projects, $6 million to draw down on $60 million in federal funds for small community water and wastewater projects, and $1.5 million to help Colorado’s interstate negotiating position with other western states to deal with water issues along the Colorado River.