The attorney for embattled Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters is asking the Colorado Independent Ethics Commission to delay any investigation into possible violations of gift limits to government officials until her other legal issues are resolved.
Former Secretary of State Scott Gessler wrote Thursday to Dino Ioannides, executive director of the commission, that the panel’s planned investigation into whether Peters accepted gifts in excess of state limits is being hindered by the clerk’s other legal entanglements.
The IEC voted 4-0 last month to launch such an investigation.
While no state or federal criminal charges have been filed against Peters over allegations she and others committed breaches of election security and possible federal wire fraud, a lawsuit is pending before the Colorado Office of Administrative Courts over allegations she is receiving campaign finance and legal defense contributions, but not reporting them.
Part of that complaint alleges Peters accepted contributions from My- Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, a believer that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.
“The complaint alleges that Mr. Lindell contributed to Ms. Peters personally, in the form of ‘services, travel, security and favors’ and further alleges that those contributions violated Colorado’s ethics laws,” Gessler wrote.
“Continuing with this (IEC) complaint would be highly prejudicial to Ms. Peters and possibly subject her to liability on two contradictory theories,” he added. “On one hand, the campaign finance complaint alleges that Ms. Peters received campaign contributions. On the other hand, the ethics complaint is based on an allegation that Mr. Lindell gave personal gifts to Ms. Peters.
“Ms. Peters should not be required (to) bear the cost and burden of simultaneously defending two administrative matters that take diametrically opposite approaches,” Gessler wrote.
He also said that Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein, who along with the Colorado Attorney General’s Office and Federal Bureau of Investigation, is investigating Peters on possible criminal matters, some of which also involve Peters’ dealings with Lindell.
As a result, and because federal agents took certain electronic equipment from Peters’ home that she needs to defend herself from any ethics complaint, Gessler argues the IEC investigation should take a back seat, at least for now.
Gessler said prosecutors could and would use any information, evidence or testimony from an IEC investigation in an effort to bolster any criminal charges Peters might face.
“In this case, the facts strongly favor a stay because the facts and issues underlying the ethics complaint overlap the same facts and issues under consideration in the criminal matter,” Gessler wrote. “This raises Fifth Amendment concerns because ‘self incrimination is more likely where the issues in a criminal case can significantly overlap with those in a civil case.’ ”