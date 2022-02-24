Scott Gessler, the attorney for Clerk Tina Peters, has filed a motion to dismiss a case against her that seeks to remove her permanently as Mesa County’s designated election official.
The lawsuit, filed by Secretary of State Jena Griswold and county voter Heidi Hess, also calls for removing Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley and Peters’ second deputy, Julie Fisher, also to be barred from overseeing elections for the rest of this year, when the clerk’s term ends.
Gessler’s motion to dismiss is similar to his arguments in the last lawsuit that barred Peters from overseeing the 2021 fall election, which District Judge Valerie Robison rejected.
Now, the case is before District Judge Richard Gurley, who is being asked to dismiss it on claims that the Secretary of State’s Office has no standing to sue, and that the case was filed under the wrong legal proceeding.
That proceeding is known as Section 113 in the state’s elections code, which addresses neglect of duty and wrongful acts, including past transgressions and expected future ones.
“Section 113 establishes an expedited, summary proceeding to allow private individuals the ability to quickly and expeditiously compel election officials to comply with statutory provisions,” Gessler writes in his motion. “It does not grant a statewide elected official the tools to sue other elected officials to enforce rules and orders by creating a false sense of urgency.”
In Robison’s ruling on a similar argument in October, she said that Hess has standing to sue because is no dispute that she is an eligible elector of the county.
Robison said because of that, courts are not required to rule if any other party filing a lawsuit also has standing, and even if they don’t, it does not negate a lawsuit.
She eventually ruled “that Peters and Knisley have committed a breach and neglect of duty and other wrongful acts.”
Robison’s ruling was effectively upheld by the Colorado Supreme Court when it declined to hear the case.
That ruling resulted in the county appointing Wayne Williams to oversee its elections for 2021, an appointment that is nearing its end.
Griswold’s office filed a new lawsuit against Peters after she declined to abide by certain provisions that would have allowed her to once again oversee the county’s elections, provisions that Peters said were unfair, such as being monitored by a state official for every election-related decision she might make.
The office included Knisley in the new lawsuit because she still is on paid administrative leave pending an internal personnel investigation of creating a hostile work environment in the clerk’s office.
The suit also includes Fisher, saying she aided Knisley and Peters in their “wrongful acts,” and has no experience running elections.
But Gessler says that doesn’t matter.
“Colorado statute is direct, specific and unequivocal that the deputy clerk and recorder has unfettered discretion to exercise the ‘power and authority’ of the clerk,” he wrote. “The secretary asks this court to remove the deputy clerk and recorder and appoint a replacement. The secretary has no authority to appoint or remove.”
The Colorado Attorney General’s Office, which filed the suit on behalf of Griswold, is asking Gurley to transfer the case to Robison because she is more well versed in the facts of the case.
Gurley has yet to rule on that motion.