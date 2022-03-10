An attorney for Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters is asking the Colorado Independent Ethics Commission to drop its second investigation into the embattled clerk.
In his response to a complaint that Peters may have violated an IEC ruling requiring her to disclose contributions and expenses for a legal defense fund, former Secretary of State Scott Gessler argues there is no such requirement under Colorado law so the complaint should be dismissed.
The complaint centers on a ruling the commission made in 2013 that, ironically, was based on a request by Gessler’s then secretary of state deputy, Suzanne Staiert, on whether Gessler could maintain a legal defense fund.
At the time, he was facing a lawsuit alleging that he was using taxpayer money for partisan and personal purposes, specifically for attending a Republican event in Florida in 2012.
A Denver court later ruled against Gessler, which was upheld by the Colorado Supreme Court, and he eventually paid a $1,500 fine.
Based on the Gessler case, the commission ruled that while having separate legal defense funds is acceptable, donations and expenses must be reported just as they are for campaign finance accounts.
But Gessler said in his IEC brief this week, that case did not impose a general rule on all such legal defense funds.
“Even if the commission in 2013 intended to impose a mandate through Advisory Opinion 13-1, the commission does not have authority to make rules imposing new obligations on members of the public, including rules imposing new disclosure obligations,” Gessler wrote. “And even if the commission were to assert such authority, in 2013 the commission never adopted any disclosure rule or requirement in accordance with the Colorado Administrative Procedure Act.”
In January, when the complaint was filed, Dino Ioannides, executive director of the commission, told The Daily Sentinel that the 2013 opinion is based on a specific set of facts from the Gessler case. As a result, its opinion was never intended to be used as a blanket mandate on all elected officials who create legal defense funds.
“Even subtle differences in fact patterns can lead to different results,” he said.
Regardless of that ruling, the commission did vote to investigate the complaint against Peters, the second such ethics probe of her. The first one, which is focused on whether Peters accepted gifts in excess of state limits, has been suspended pending the outcome of any state or federal investigations into possible election tampering.
Both complaints were filed by Grand Junction resident Anne Landman.
Peters created that legal defense fund to pay for current and future legal and other costs in defending her in relation to her attempts to show election fraud and alleged issues with the state’s election equipment.
She and several others are the subjects of state and federal criminal investigations into election tampering and wire fraud, including by a local grand jury.
Peters also is facing a lawsuit seeking to remove her permanently as the county’s chief election official as a result of her alleged actions last year, two misdemeanor charges for obstruction, a campaign finance lawsuit for failure to report donations, a possible contempt of court citation and a lawsuit filed by her former husband, Thomas, over a Grand Valley home he owns that she had transferred to herself.