Tens of millions of miles away, an icy comet is heating up as it passes by the sun and if you know where to look, it just might be visible from Grand Junction.
The comet was discovered in late March by the Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer spacecraft and thus dubbed NEOWISE, according to NASA.
Grand Mesa Observatory Director Terry Hancock said several members of the Western Colorado Astronomy Club have captured images of the comet both from Mesa County and out of state. He said he hasn’t seen it himself yet, as the comet is being obscured by Grand Mesa from the observatory, which is located on Purdy Mesa Road in Whitewater.
“I had a look for it last night,” Hancock said. “I was hoping that it would be visible by now from here. We have Grand Mesa to the north and east of us, so it blocks about 10 degrees up from the horizon.”
He said he expected the comet to be visible at the observatory by midweek and it is currently visible from locations farther west like Colorado National Monument.
Unlike bright comets like Hale-Bopp, which was visible in the Northern Hemisphere to the naked eye in the 1990s, NEOWISE will require some optical aid. However, a personal telescope won’t be required to see it. A pair of binoculars will do.
In order to find the comet, people will need to look to the northeast near the horizon, Hancock said. It had primarily been visible very early in the morning, but has recently become visible in the night sky.
“Now it’s becoming an evening object and it’s pretty much going to be visible in the dark sky from the 15th of this month,” Hancock said. “Providing we get some clear skies, I’m hoping to capture it with one of our telescopes here.”
Observatory virtual tour
This Friday, July 17, the Grand Mesa Observatory will be holding a virtual observatory tour and night sky observing basics event from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.
The event will be held through Zoom and will include a short observatory tour from Hancock, and a Western Colorado Astronomy Club member will give a presentation on the night sky and how to navigate the constellations. If the sky is clear, it will finish with some live astrophotography.
The observatory is asking for anyone interested in the virtual tour and presentation to pre-register at grandmesaobservatory.com/new-events.