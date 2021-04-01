Grand Junction’s annual spring clean-up begins on Monday and city residents can start getting the items they want removed out on the curb for pick up.
Starting April 5, the city will be collecting trash from properties north of North Avenue and will move to properties south of North Avenue on April 12. The city can collect most household waste, but will not take e-waste, refrigerators, tires, or hazardous waste. A full list of what the city will and will not pick up can be found online at gjcity.org.
“The way it works is that about a week in advance of the program, we ask residents to put out their yard waste and unusable items from their households,” Public Works Director Trent Prall said. “First week we concentrate (on picking up items) on everything north of North Avenue, second week we concentrate on everything south of North Avenue. In two weeks, the whole program is done.”
The free program dates back to the early 1900s and is a great opportunity for residents to spruce up their homes and yards. All items must be put on the curb in front of the address, separate from household trash containers, no later than 7 a.m. on the Monday of a resident’s corresponding clean-up week.
The clean-up this year will likely exceed what was done last year, Prall said, as it has increased the number of mailers sent to residents reminding them about the program.
“Last year, we picked up 2,500 tons of material. This year, we’re sending out 20,724 postcards or mailers to all the residents here in the city. That’s an increase of about 400 from last year,” Prall said.
The program is very labor intensive over the two week period that it runs, Prall said. However, he said the city is happy to provide the popular service each year.
“It’s definitely a program and a service that we’ve been very proud to deliver here for many years,” Prall said.