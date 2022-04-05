Twenty-five teams from 10 different elementary schools gathered Saturday at Mesa View Elementary to showcase their robotic projects at the First Lego League Explore festival.
The 10 participating schools were Chatfield Elementary, Chipeta Elementary, Dual Immersion Academy, Fruitvale Elementary, Grand River Elementary, Mesa View Elementary, New Emerson Elementary, Orchard Avenue Elementary, Rim Rock Elementary and Taylor Elementary.
First Lego League Explore is an international program designed to involve students in and stoke their interest in science and engineering.
In Grand Junction’s incarnation of the program, five local sponsors contribute funds, which pay for the students’ material for their projects.
It’s a noncompetitive robotics program intended for children between the ages of 6 and 10.
The First Lego League Challenge is a more competitive version of First Lego League Explore, designed for older kids who conduct research and then assemble specific types of robots.
“This is an entry-level event aimed at growing (students’) interest in engineering, robotics and (computer) coding. This type of event helps keep kids focused on things that will take them to great opportunities in the future,” said Jessica McDivitt, STEM coordinator for District 51. (STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.) “This is a showcase, a celebration of what they’ve done. When they go to the next level, between fifth through eighth grade, the event is competition-style.”
First Lego League Explore offers programs in 33 different countries. Saturday’s event marked the eighth consecutive year it’s been held in the Grand Valley.
The event brought students from across District 51 where they presented their robotic projects to reviewers, family members and other teams.
According to McDivitt, the students have been working on their respective projects for the past three months. When they finished their presentations, they rotated through a series of stations to see older students, ranging from middle school to college, showcasing their own, more advanced work in robotics.
The First Lego League Challenge Teams, the Hi Five Robotics Team, and Colorado Mesa University’s Mesa Motorsports volunteered for the aforementioned stations present at Saturday’s event.
A group of fourth graders from Dual Immersion Academy presented their project to a crowd of proud relatives and teachers. Their group designed an automated system that organized small boxes into containers based on their corresponding color.
To get the robot to move the green boxes into the green container and the blue boxes into the blue one, the group had to spend a long time coding it on a computer.
“To create a sorter we had to code it on the computer. It took a lot of time to do, which was kind of difficult, but a lot of fun, too,” said Emerson Beynon, one of the fourth graders who was part of the team.
The festival, which has been growing each year, had to be split into two time slots, one from 9 a.m. to noon, and the second from 1 to 4 p.m.
“I think the kids really love it. Every school that it is offered we have a lot of interest and so we’re excited that we’re continuing to grow,” McDivitt said.