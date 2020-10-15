Residents at the Laurel House officially moved in this month, providing some with the first home they’ve ever known.
While each resident came from a different background, all of the have been identified as vulnerable to long-term homelessness.
“We’re anxious for the community to get to see this. It’s a unique space,” John Mok-Lamme, executive director of Karis Inc., said walking through the finished apartment complex. “We saw some images of where the youth were coming from — under bridges, trap houses, living in cars — sometimes you just have to take a deep breath and say we got people out of some horrific situations into a beautiful new building. That is a big win.”
Everyone in the new facility is 18 to 24 years old. For those who have already moved in, the shelter is meant to provide stability. Mok-Lamme said some cried when they got to their own unit.
“Supportive housing for homeless youth is really rare,” he said. “If you look at what this kind of housing does for other populations, it provides a level of stability.”
While it’s impossible to know where they will go after their time at the Laurel House, Mok-Lamme wants to provide them a place to stay and some ground to stand on.
“We have youth here that have never done laundry,” Laurel House Program Director Molly Tonello said. “We are just starting from the basics and exploring what their goals are. What are their aspirations and what do they want to do? If that just means doing laundry, then that is an objective we can accomplish.”
Whether it’s working on their resumes, applying to jobs or school or just having a place to take a breath, Tonello wants to give the residents what they need. For every resident, what they are looking to accomplish during their stay is different.
“Success may be a youth telling me that the best day she’s had has been here where she is safe,” Tonello said. “Her day only included getting breakfast from our staff, pancakes and bacon, sitting in front of a fireplace and then watching Netflix.”
“That’s the best she’s had in 19 years,” she said.
Others may be looking for help in their career and getting more support.
“I think we have one individual who stepped out of trafficking so that is a win by itself,” Tonello said. “There are four youth filling applications for jobs because this was the first time they had an address and could be reached by phone. They are already blossoming.”
For Mok-Lamme, it’s what he expected.
“When you are out on the street and worried about where you are going to sleep, it’s hard to have that executive functioning ... This building gives us the opportunity to take a really firm stand against mental illness and address it in a way that no other facility can,” he said. “It’s a permanent home. They have their own units. It’s very well-staffed.”
Rocky Mountain Health Plans and Mind Springs Health signed a 20-year agreement to provide services at the Laurel House.
The house is staffed 24/7 and two case managers and a therapist are on-site during the day to socialize and engage in activities with the residents throughout the week. On Wednesday, an ‘Adulting 101’ class was held to give residents resume and professional support. They have a jam night planned for later in the week, stir fry on Friday and a projector set up for a scary movie on Sunday.
“I will not be attending that,” Tonello admitted.
She’s worked with Karis, a nonprofit organization created to help youth experiencing homelessness in Mesa County, for a number of years and said she’s doing what feels natural.
The apartments come fully furnished and include a kitchen and a bathroom. There will be a common area to encourage socialization, therapy rooms and a huge backyard.
“You don’t see this kind of stuff in large urban areas,” a proud Mok-Lamme said “The community just kept giving. This came in late from the community foundation.”
WHERE TO GO FROM HERE
“We have eight days under our belts,” Tonello said.
She’s still learning what the residents like and don’t like and learning what foods, activities and opportunities they want on a daily basis.
“They are incredible. They all have a story and sometimes it breaks your heart,” Tonello said. “They are so resilient they are actually amazing.”
Residents are all the heads of their households and can have up to one other person with them.
Tonello also works with case managers to identify the gaps the youth face such as food insecurity and medical care.
Many have behavioral and mental health challenges they have to work through with them as well.
As part of the project, a three-year study with the University of Denver will be conducted to look at supportive housing for homeless youth, an area Mok-Lamme wants to see more research on.
“We will be tracking outcomes — stuff like depression, anxiety, substance use, employment and return to homelessness. We will also be tracking return on investment,” he said.
He hopes to see decreases in service utilization, hospitalizations, interactions with law enforcement and more.
“We anticipate the project will pay for itself four to five times over the next 30 to 40 years,” he said.
Mok-Lamme thinks the more studies on this topic the better.
“There’s just not a lot of data on this sort of housing for youth,” he said.