Is it the banjo, the fiddle, a finger-picking guitar or the mandolin?
John McEuen has a hard time picking his favorite instrument. But he enjoys playing them all.
McEuen’s career really started in 1966 when he was invited to join a new band.
“Les Thompson said ‘Hey, we’re putting together a band and we’re calling it the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, and I said ‘That sounds pretty good.’ ”
The memory makes the 76-year-old McEuen chuckle reflecting on that invitation that came when he was 20 years old.
Now that musical life is more than 55 years old and still chugging along.
A few years ago, McEuen decided to walk away from the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band.
“At the end of the 50th year, I stepped off the bus, I said ‘I’m going to do my own thing now, you guys have fun.’ ”
Now, McEuen, Thomson and John Cable, another former Nitty Gritty Dirt Band member, will all be part of the band coming to the Western Slope.
The John McEuen and The Circle Band tour will be in Cedaredge for a sold out show on Thursday and at the Ute Theater in Rifle on Friday.
The tour centers around the 50th year of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band’s recording of the song “Will the Circle Be Unbroken.”
Talking from his home in Nashville, McEuen took a leisurely stroll down memory lane recalling the many memories of that 50-plus years of a musical life.
Of course, that stroll had countless reflections on his life with the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band.
When the mega hit “Mr. Bojangles” hit the radio waves in 1971, and followed by “Will the Circle Be Unbroken,” it elevated the band to new heights of popularity.
It was a special time, but McEuen has to offer a “but” when talking about those times.
“We were doing 240-250 dates a year. It was fun and exciting but it was a blur.”
McEuen estimates that he’s done more than 12,000 shows at more than 9,000 different venues in 50-plus years.
And what about now?
“It’s different now. It’s actually equally or more exciting, because I feel like every show could be my last. But I always felt that way.
“I don’t want anybody to say ‘I saw his last show and it sucked,” he said with a chuckle. “So you don’t want that to happen. It better be good.’ ”
What should people expect at the show?
“If you’ve never seen my show before, I’d say be ready to laugh, and here’s some songs you’ll recognize, and here’s some songs you’ll be glad to hear.
“It’s a combination of wonderful. A combination of good.”
McEuen, who is the ultimate storyteller through music and just stories, utilizes a multimedia show with videos that run in unison with the music. Classic images of McEuen and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, images of more than a half a century of making music.
The combination of music, storytelling and video makes for a fabulous combination, McEuen admits.
“About 15 minutes into the show, sometimes sooner, I feel like the audience is with me and I’m taking them somewhere.”
McEuen says, performing and making music never gets old.
“What’s it like still playing?” He asks aloud with his trademark slow patient tone. “It’s like living the dream. This is what I wanted to do when I was a teenager. When I was young, I wanted to get on the radio, I wanted to get my banjo on the radio, and I did.”
McEuen’s life in music has left him with a bucket filled to the brim with memories.
He recalls a couple of his favorites while he was with the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. Like backing up John Denver at the first Farm Aid.
But his favorite, he admits, is the 1977 tour in the then Soviet Union.
“That tour in Russia was pretty special.”
It was the first American band to tour in the Soviet Union and they had 28 sold out shows.
“People went crazy at those shows. They never heard of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band before but we represented American music,” he said.
They covered songs from the Beach Boys to Credence Clearwater Revival, Ray Charles and even Chuck Berry.
“That tour was so successful, that’s why they didn’t let another American band into Russia for another six years,” McEuen said with a laugh.
Being a musician, performing in front of a live crowd remains magical still today.
“It’s the people that give value to things,” he said.
Value in the sense that music brings people together and creates memories. Memories of life, death and everything in between.
“It’s a magical thing to touch people’s lives.”
And when he’s preparing to take the stage, the butterflies are still fluttering.
“When that goes away, I will quit,” McEuen said with a laugh. “When we’re on stage, for however long it is, we have a good time, we have to make it the best part of our day, and we hope we drag the audience along with us.”
