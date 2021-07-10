When looking at Grand Junction’s roads, city staff use a familiar letter grade system to gauge how well any road is performing.
When it comes to traffic volume, 24 Road is failing.
The worst spot, at the intersection of 24 Road and G Road, gets an F through several hours of the day, Public Works Director Trent Prall said. But this month the city is starting on a project to address the situation with a new intersection and expanded lanes planned for both roads.
“It’s very important as we continue to have growth that we expand our transportation network,” City Manager Greg Caton said. “What happens if you don’t keep up with that, then community members sit through cycles of lights and they feel the pressure of growth.”
The project is the start of the first phase of the $70 million road capacity expansion project that was authorized by city voters in 2019’s 2A bond measure. Now everything is ready to go for expanding 24 Road, beginning with reconstruction of the bridge on G Road right at the 24 Road intersection.
That will result in closing G Road for around five months.
“It will require for G Road to be shut down for a period of time while we take out the existing bridge, move the channel further to the east and then rebuild the bridge at that location,” Prall said. “That’s all in preparation for a much larger project that will be released here in a couple of months.”
The larger project will take 24 Road from two lanes, up to five lanes — two in each direction and a center turn lane. When the road was originally constructed in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Prall said it was designed with expansion in mind. This expansion project will also include widening G Road and reconstructing the intersection.
“Right now much of it (G Road) is just what we call a farm to market road, which is 22 feet of asphalt — two 11-foot lanes each direction,” Prall said. “We’re going to be widening that to accommodate bike lanes, center turn lanes, curb, gutter, sidewalk, street lighting, all of those elements that are part of an urban collector or arterial road.”
The whole expansion of those two roads will take about a year to complete and cost around $12 million. Road improvements, Caton said, are an investment that often leads to further investment in the community.
“What I would also add to our investment in the northwest area, along this corridor, is a recognition that transportation improvements can certainly lead to economic development,” Caton said. “We’re seeing a tremendous amount of investment in that area and our public investment will aid and encourage private investment in that area as well.”
HOSPITAL IMPACTS
The need for the expansion is primarily due to development that has taken place along that corridor, as well as some planned development in the future, Prall said.
“With the development of Community Hospital, the medical office that goes along with it, Caprock (Academy) and a lot of the other community development projects that have been underway out there along the 24 Road corridor, that’s what’s driving a lot of the requirements for us to widen our roads,” Prall said.
Community Hospital Vice President of Marketing and Communications Karen Martsolf said the hospital is working closely with Mesa County EMS to minimize the impact on emergency services during the construction phase. She said they are also working with the city to to inform the public of any traffic detours they might encounter.
“We are excited about the 24 Road expansion project and are very appreciative that the public voted to approve the funds for this project,” Martsolf said in a statement. “Community Hospital has experienced tremendous growth over the years and this is very much needed to help ensure safe access to Community Hospital.”
FURTHER EXPANSION
The 24 and G Road area was selected as the first project due to the immediate need in that area, but it is far from the last expansion project that the city has proposed over the coming years.
With the funding approved by city voters, the city is looking to upgrade road capacity and improve intersections all around the city. Those projects, which are in various stages of planning and securing right of ways, include expansion of 24 ½ Road north of Patterson Road, intersection improvements at Horizon Drive and G Road and road upgrades near Thunder Mountain Elementary, Pear Park Elementary and Lincoln OM Elementary as part of the safe routes to school initiative.
“We also have some other improvements proposed for the Riverside Parkway/Redlands Parkway intersection, as well as the trail that will connect from the Riverfront Trail all the way up to Canyon View Park,” Prall said.
All of these projects are about increasing the number of cars these roads and intersections can accommodate, Caton said. While the city also does road maintenance, this project is looking into the future needs of drivers in the city.
“This is expansion,” Caton said. “We spend a lot of resources on maintenance with our very comprehensive maintenance program, but we also have to invest in expansion of the network. This is what that does without a tax increase for our community members. We’re doing this with existing resources.”
Once complete traffic flows will be greatly improved in the areas slated for improvement, Prall said. However, Grand Junction Mayor Chuck McDaniel noted that the city estimates it has more than $180 million in needed transportation expansion over the next 20 to 30 years. Some of that will utilize impact fees paid by new developments, but not all of it.
“You take that $70 million away there’s still over $100 million of improvements on the planning books that have been identified as necessary improvements,” McDaniel said. “We need to try and stay up with the growth of the city, which is always an issue for municipalities.”