About the Series

The city of Grand Junction and Colorado Department of Transportation are planning major upgrades to road and transit infrastructure around the city. From resurfacing North Avenue to expansion of 24 Road and a proposed multimillion dollar, federally funded transit hub near downtown, these projects, if seen to fruition, would transform the city’s transportation systems for years to come.

The Daily Sentinel is looking at each of these projects in a three part series that will discuss the plans and potential impacts to businesses and the public.

Today: 24 Road to be part of city's $70 million road expansion project

Sunday: Proposed transit hub in downtown a game changer for city

Online: North Avenue to get ‘facelift’ in 2022. https://tinyurl.com/35rt9hc7