The Grand Junction Fire Department historically sees a steep jump in wildfire calls from February to March, and fire officials want to remind residents to make responsible choices as spring approaches.
Already this week those calls have started.
Firefighters responded to a brush fire in the area of 200 Dike Road at 6:24 p.m. Thursday, after a motorist called 911 to report smoke and flames behind the Pepsi plant, the Fire Department said.
Though the fire was difficult to access because it was in a heavily wooded area, firefighters were able to safely extinguished the blaze by getting access to the Colorado River and cutting a line between the fire and additional fuel to prevent further spread.
Crews working with hand tools in the thick underbrush slowed the fire and created a safe anchor point to add additional personnel, according to a press release.
The Fire Department got the initial call at 6:25 p.m. and the fire was completely controlled by 9:15 p.m. With the assistance of a fire engine and brush truck, crews cut a line around the entire half-acre fire to prevent its spread and extinguish the blaze.
It likely won’t be the last brush fire that requires quick and decisive action from the department.
According to the Fire Department, an average of five wildfire calls in February historically jumps to 17 in March.
“In March we really see the big stuff start to kick up. All the snow is melted, leaving dry, dead vegetation that is primed to burn if given the chance,” Fire Department Wildland Team Leader Josh Evans said.
Anyone looking to burn should check to see the forecast and make sure it’s not a red-flag warning day before lighting the match.
According to the National Weather Service, a red-flag warning means warm temperatures, low humidity and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger.
“Red flags mean that conditions exist that if a fire starts, it will be extremely difficult or even impossible for crews to control, and it is important to avoid risky fire behavior on those days,” a Fire Department press release said.
Of the major fires in Mesa County in the past three years, most have been caused by human factors, including: chains dragging on the roadways, working with hot or sparking machinery outside, fireworks, and ignoring red-flag warnings.
Along with better red-flag warning awareness, fire officials suggest residents take advantage of spring cleaning to create a defensible space around their homes.
This may include trimming trees and clearing brush within the first 10-30 feet of homes.
Defensible space allows crews the safety and access in a wildfire to prioritize and protect homes.