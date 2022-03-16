Special to the Sentinel
An 11-foot tall, 4,500-pound bear sculpture made of lava rock now resides in Lincoln Park here in Grand Junction.
City crews installed the sculpture in mid-December, once the ground froze enough so as to hold the enormous weight of the art piece.
The sculpture, built by artist John Kessler, was donated to the city by Gary and Laura Dean, the piece’s owners for the last two decades.
Gary Dean had met John Kessler at an art festival in Grand Junction in the early 1990s. The Deans had bought one of Kessler’s bear statues for their home, but Gary, who would be soon opening a gas station in the valley, was looking for a similar piece to put on the grounds of his new business.
“I built a Shell gas station on Horizon Drive, and I wanted something that’d bring attention to the station,” Gary Dean said.
Dean, who owned a number of the Shell gas stations here in town, sold them in June of 2021. He said that he didn’t want the bear sculpture to go with the sale of the real estate, so he and his wife decided to donate the bear to the city.
“Everybody would use the bear as a meeting point. People will now say ‘hey, meet me at the bear in Lincoln Park.’ So many people have pictures with that bear, it’s just a part of Grand Junction now. It became an icon here in town. We’ve tried to give back to Junction, and we felt like this was a way to do that when we sold the stores,” Laura Dean said.
The sculpture, now upwards of 20 years old, was made with expanded obsidian, a volcanic glass that erupted underwater next to Yosemite National Park in California. The material is somewhat rare, as the only place where it can be found is within the Mono Lake region in California.
The bear took roughly two months to complete. Kessler used air chisels to get the rough shape of the bear, but used a hammer and chisel for the finer details of the sculpture, such as the bear’s eyes, claws, and paws, amongst other finishing touches.
Kessler has been at his craft for years. He has sculpted a variety of life size animal sculptures, including bears, cougars, foxes, and even humpback whales.
“I’ve always been kind of an animal guy. Ever since I was a kid, I was always drawing animals. I like wildlife, Native American wildlife in particular. I love the beauty of the animals. I don’t portray them in a negative light. No aggression, growling, snarling. I sculpt these animals the way I see them in the wild,” Kessler said.
According to Kessler, his bear statues are now on every continent other than Asia. Colorado, however, is one of his favorite markets, because “everyone likes bears and cougars out in the mountains.”
The Commission on Arts and Culture was given the task of finding a new home for the sculpture upon its donation. A number of potential locations were considered, but the old band stand at Lincoln Park was ultimately chosen.
In the past, Lincoln Park was once a zoo, meaning that a bear statue was especially appropriate on its grounds.
The city of Grand Junction horticulture crews designed and planted a garden in front of the bear consisting of all of the plants and flowers that makes up a bear’s diet. The city hopes to have the band stand painted this year. The Commission on Arts and Culture has released a call for artists to paint the entire base of the Bear Statue.
Artists must use paint intended or designed for outdoor use. Color design ideas need to be sent to Marlene Godsey with the Commission on Arts and Culture at marleneg@gjcity.org, 254.3876. The deadline is March 28th.