An 11-year-old girl died Thursday morning in the Parachute area when she tripped as she ran to catch her school bus, fell and went under the wheels of the moving bus, authorities say.
Parachute police said in a news release that the incident happened around 7:30 in the morning. It said police and Grand Valley Fire personnel were immediately called to the scene, and Garfield County sheriff deputies also responded, but unfortunately the girl was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Garfield County coroner was notified and arrived shortly afterward, the police department said. It said the incident remains under investigation, and that the investigation has been turned over to the Colorado State Patrol Vehicular Crimes Unit.
Brad Ray, superintendent of Garfield County School District No. 16, said in an email to district families that "the unthinkable happened" on Thursday morning.
"The Garfield 16 family suffered a substantial loss and significant tragedy when a sixth-grade student died due to injuries suffered in an accident. Our hearts are breaking for all involved, and our priority moving forward is to offer the needed support for those grieving," he wrote.
The district in a news release that it is providing mental health and grief support for students, staff and the community.
"Our primary response moving forward is to honor the family's privacy and care for our students and staff during this tragic loss," it said.
It said the district is fully cooperating with agencies involved in the ongoing investigation and it isn't releasing additional information at this time.
Ray said in his email, "We are deeply saddened by the loss to our school community and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family."