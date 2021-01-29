It’s time to Do-si-Dos for those Samoas or Thin Mints because Girls Scout Cookie Season is nearly here.
Girl Scouts across the Grand Valley will begin their annual sales on Sunday, Jan 31, and there are a number of ways customers can pick up a box or two or 10.
“We will be selling in some new and creative ways,” said AnnMarie Harper, public relations director for Girls Scouts of Colorado.
Drive-thru cookie booths will be popping up around town, she said. Customers can find them by texting COOKIES to 59618 or by using the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app.
Customers who would prefer to order through a Girl Scout they know should reach out to her and get the link to her specific cookie sales website, Harper said.
Porch delivery also can be arranged for customers purchasing through a Girl Scout, she said.
Customers who don’t know a Girl Scout can be connected with a troop in their area by going to girlscoutsof- colorado.org/cookies beginning Monday, Feb. 1.
Those customers can order online, and cookies will be shipped to the customer’s home or donated to the military or a nonprofit.
New this year is Girl Scouts partnership with Grubhub, Harper said.
Beginning Feb. 12, customers can go to grubhub.com/food/girl_scouts, place an order and a driver will deliver that order anywhere within a 20-minute radius of the local Girl Scout office at 580 24½ Road, she said.
And finally, Girl Scouts will have booths at many area business as they sell the eight cookie varieties available this year in Colorado, she said.
Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Do-si-Dos and Lemon-Ups, which last year became Colorado Girl Scout’s newest cookie, will be for sale for $4 a box.
Girl Scout S’mores and the gluten-free Toffee-tastic will cost $5 per package.
Cookies Season runs through March 7.
Colorado Girl Scouts receives its cookies from Little Brownie Bakers, which is one of two bakeries that make Girl Scout Cookies, Harper said.
Some other areas of the country receive cookies from ABC Bakers, which offers a couple cookies that are different from what Little Brownie Bakers provides, she said.
To view information about the cookies, as well as to put in your ZIP code and get a list of dates, times and the locations of booths where cookies can be purchased, go to girlscouts.org/en/cookies/all-about-cookies.html.