Each year, Girl Scouts of Colorado honors three women on the Western Slope to induct as Women of Distinction for displaying standout leadership qualities and advancing the profile of women and girls in the community.
This year, a committee of their peers chose three women based on their personal and professional contributions to the Grand Valley: Heidi Ragsdale, Morgan Bridge and JoAnne Virgilio.
Girl Scouts of Colorado will welcome the Class of 2022 honorees at a breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, at the Grand Junction Convention Center. Proceeds from the event will support Girl Scouts of Colorado’s leadership development programs in entrepreneurship, outdoors, STEM, and life skills for more than 15,000 members around the state.
Ragsdale runs STEM is My Future, LLC, where she provides professional development for teachers with geographic information systems techologies, problem-based learning strategies, and National Geographic and Maker Ed resources.
She provides virtual training via Grand Junction MakerSpace and is the founder of GJ Space Ladies, a group of local space-loving educators, as well as the Geo Maker Institute. She’s also a board member for Grand Junction’s Latin Anglo Alliance Foundation.
Outside of the Grand Valley, Ragsdale serves as a Space Exploration Educator Crew Orion member with Space Center Houston and as a Space Foundation Teacher Liaison.
Bridge is the associate vice president of Academic Affairs and a full-time professor of business at Colorado Mesa University. She’s also served as the Academic Affairs chair and the head of the school’s business department. Additionally, since 2015, she’s worked with students on the Daniels Fund Ethics Initiative Collegiate Program, providing ethics education and opportunities to campus.
Virgilio founded Community Hospital’s Grand Valley Oncology in 2014 and served as its medical director from 2014-2021. Virgilio has been a medical oncologist for more than 30 years, was a guest participant in the Moon Shot Program at the Huntsman Cancer Institute and is a participant in the oncology clinical trial program at Grand Valley Oncology. Virgilio has assisted Holy Family Catholic School in its science education program, is an active participant in Colorado Discover Ability and the Special Olympics, and worked with Colorado Mesa’s women’s lacrosse team for four years as a team mom.
“I am honored to welcome this year’s class of Women of Distinction,” said Girl Scouts of Colorado CEO Leanna Clark in the organization’s statement announcing the honors. “They are strong, bold, empowered women who represent the leadership and excellence that powers today’s world, and they are outstanding role models for our girls.”