When the chill of winter fills the shade in front of a grocery store, selling Girl Scout cookies at a booth outside isn’t really great.
And when it snows, “that is the worst,” admitted Ada, a 12-year-old Girl Scout cadet. “My mom says it’s a bonus because it keeps the cookies cold.”
Fortunately, this year this is a little something new to warm up Ada and other Girl Scouts as cookie season begins Sunday.
There is a new cookie!
Adventurefuls are “indulgent brownie-inspired cookies topped with caramel flavored crème with a hint of sea salt,” according to girlscouts.org.
“I think it’s really yummy,” Ada said.
It’s a “crispy and not gooey cookie,” she qualified, so if you’re expecting a chewy brownie, you might be surprised.
It’s too soon to say if Adventurefuls will give Thin Mints a run for top-selling cookie. From Ada’s point of view “they are both equally delicious,” she said diplomatically. And besides, her favorite cookie is the peanut butter-filled Tagalongs.
While Girl Scouts sold cookies primarily online last year because of the pandemic, this cookie season they will be back at booths in front of area stores as well as selling online, Ada said.
Cookies cost $5 a box, except for S’mores and gluten-free Toffee-tastic, which cost $6 a box because they are specialty cookies, she said. Her goal for 2022 is to sell around 500 boxes.
“When we get to sell cookies, we learn a lot of new skills — money management, business skills and people skills,” Ada said. “We also get to have a lot of fun, and it’s not all serious.”
She likes to arrange the boxes at her booth according to the colors of the rainbow, and as a first-grader, she and her friends created a cookie song to sing when they get bored.
They tried to rhyme, but the words didn’t cooperate. Despite this, the song is “real catchy” and is recalled year after year during cookie season, she said.
This year, Ada is a Cookie Captain and is helping first-year troops get ready for cookie season with tips for how to talk to people and cookie knowledge and is encouraging them to create their own cookie song.
She’s also working toward her silver award with a project related to handicapped accessibility.
Funds from cookie sales go toward awards, as well as toward activities and programming for troops, she said.
For information about the cookies, a search tool for finding cookie booths or to purchase cookies online, go to girlscoutsofcolorado.org.
Cookie season ends March 13, “so get your cookies before then,” Ada said.