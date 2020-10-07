Appearing before a congressional committee Tuesday just a few days before ballots go out, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold called on Congress to do more to combat election misinformation and foreign intervention in the nation’s voting systems.
Griswold, along with a handful of other elections experts from across the country, testified via computer before the Subcommittee on Elections, saying that forces outside the nation and several within it are doing everything they can to sway the elections by trying to persuade voters that mail-in ballots are not safe or how they are tabulated will be susceptible to fraud.
“We must ensure that foreign countries do not use social media as a tool to perpetuate public falsehoods about candidates and elections in an attempt to suppress Americans’ votes,” Griswold said. “We must stop this fraud on the electorate. We must stop those who are trying to steal or suppress votes through increasingly sophisticated technology.”
The subcommittee chairwoman, U.S. Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio, said she was disappointed with her Republican colleague for not participating in Tuesday’s hearing. The four-member panel is a subcommittee of the House Committee on Administration, and only includes one Republican member, U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill.
Fudge, along with other committee members and witnesses, also laid some of the blame of election misinformation on social media and President Donald Trump, saying that every time the president tweets something about election fraud or mail-in ballots, the Russians re-tweet it.
“The president and others are waging an insidious campaign to sow distrust in our electoral process by spreading false claims that vote by mail is rife with fraud, making unsubstantiated claims the election will be rigged and encouraging people to vote twice,” she said. “(Republicans) have either decided that they are not concerned about this topic, or at best, they don’t care to be involved in this discussion.”
Griswold suggested that other states should consider adopting some of the things Colorado has done to help voters feel comfortable that their ballots will be counted, including trying to assure people that not only is it safe to cast mail-in ballots, but also that they shouldn’t expect national tallies to be fully complete until well after Election Day.
Late last week, Griswold issued a number of tweets calling on national media not to make projections or announce election winners on Nov. 3, in part because final results in many states may not be known yet.
She later withdrew those tweets, saying her intent was to alert voters that a large number of mail-in and absentee ballots that are expected to be used this year likely won’t be counted by the end of the evening.
That came on the heels of about 750,000 postcards she sent reminding Coloradans to register to vote, some of which included people who either were not U.S. citizens or were deceased.
She later said those mailers went to an imperfect list of unregistered voters — and not from active voter rolls — but not before it got national attention from right-leaning media outlets.