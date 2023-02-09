Four times each year, the Giving Club, Mesa County’s premier women’s networking and philanthropic organization, convenes to vote on a nonprofit organization to support with donations from every member.

On Monday night, the Giving Club held its first meeting of the year at SpringHill Suites on Main Street, with each of the club’s 220-plus members nominating a nonprofit. Three of the nominations were pulled out of a hat and the members voted for one to receive a donation of more than $22,000 courtesy of $100 checks from every club member.

