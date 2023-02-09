Giving Club member Kara Rachal addresses fellow members at Monday night’s club meeting at SpringHill Suites on Main Street. The group of women awards donations four times a year to area nonprofit organizations.
Volunteers including Central High School teachers, coaches and students took part in a recent build day at Central High School for the Sleep in Heavenly Peace nonprofit.
Four times each year, the Giving Club, Mesa County’s premier women’s networking and philanthropic organization, convenes to vote on a nonprofit organization to support with donations from every member.
On Monday night, the Giving Club held its first meeting of the year at SpringHill Suites on Main Street, with each of the club’s 220-plus members nominating a nonprofit. Three of the nominations were pulled out of a hat and the members voted for one to receive a donation of more than $22,000 courtesy of $100 checks from every club member.
The first winning nonprofit of 2023 was the Mesa County chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a 501c(3) nonprofit organization that builds and supplies beds to children without them.
“The donation itself is pretty substantial,” said Giving Club Steering Committee Chairwoman Kristin Donahue. “For a nonprofit to receive that amount of money that’s not budgeted usually makes a huge difference in their ability to serve their community, so that’s impactful for sure.”
MarillacHealth and KAFM Radio were the other two nominees. Donahue said that they’re both also likely to receive donations from Giving Club members, as is usually the case for nonprofits that aren’t chosen as the victor at club meetings.
“You learn about other nonprofits that you may not know about,” Donahue said. “One thing that’s fun is, often, our nominees that are not selected also end up getting substantial donations, so we end up supporting more than just one, and on top of that, this is a great chance for people involved in nonprofits and people who are passionate about nonprofits to come together.”
Since 2014, the Giving Club has donated more than $617,300 to 30 Mesa County nonprofit organizations.
building beds
Carla Haas and Larry White, teachers at Central High School, founded the local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a national nonprofit organization, in early October.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace organizes build days in which volunteers build wooden bed frames. The rest of the bed supplies are purchased and then beds are delivered the households of families who signed up to receive a bed for a child aged 3-17.
So far, Sleep in Heavenly Peace has built 30 beds and delivered 19 of them. With the Giving Club donation, it will be able to build 80 new beds.
“This is huge,” Haas said. “We’ve put off several little things. We’re all volunteers; none of us get paid. It’s all just donations, so now we’re going to be able to buy more wood, set up more build days, set up more delivery days and reach out a little further too.
“One thing we’ve been needing is a covered trailer. We have to load tools into, like, eight different trucks if we’re going to go build on a site, so to be able to have some money to put toward that effort is great. We’re real stingy with it too, though. We try to put everything we can toward the beds themselves and the mattresses.”
Haas teaches mathematics at Central and White teaches construction, and they often teach geometry in construction together. They’ve used that class as an extension of Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s efforts.
“Our class builds some beds during their construction time, as well, so they’ve been very involved,” Haas said. “It’s kind of been a class project, but it’s grown so much bigger than just our class or our school.”
Haas said that some students at Central, and even students in her own classes, will benefit from Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s mission, as some of them have beds in poor shape if they have beds at all.
School District 51 Foundation Executive Director Angela Christensen said the $22,000 donation will be a “game-changer” for Sleep in Heavenly Peace.
“Six months ago, Carla came up to me and said, ‘Hey, I have this nonprofit that I’m starting and I want some tips and pointers on how to begin,’ ” Christensen said. “When she shared with me exactly what she was doing and how that was going to impact students and the entirety of Mesa County.... I get chills even thinking about it right now.”