When it comes to dogs and rattlesnakes, a healthy level of fear for the venomous reptiles may not be a bad thing.
Dr. Kyle Dunn, a veterinarian at Canyon Country Animal Hospital, hosted the 8th annual Rattlesnake Avoidance Training for Dogs at his residence Thursday afternoon.
“We’ve been holding these training sessions for eight years now, and they continue to grow each year,” Dunn said. “When I first started doing this training eight years ago, we had about 25 dogs. This year, we’ve got 70 dogs, which is more than ever before.”
At $100 a dog, owners lead their pets through the yard, where several coiled rattlesnakes sit in enclosures. When the dog approaches, the snake begins to rattle, which almost always frightens the dog.
Curious at first, the dogs are soon so spooked by the mere scent of the rattlesnake that they don’t dare approach once the training is complete. One golden retriever who went through the training Thursday began trembling uncontrollably just by the sound of the snakes’ rattles.
“Of course it’s a bit sad to see the dogs so scared, but it is ultimately in the animal’s best interest,” Dunn said. “Learning to be afraid of rattlesnakes can help keep dogs alive.”
Richard Andrews is the one who trains the dogs — and handles the snakes. Andrews is a dog trainer, albeit an unorthodox one. After all, he trains dogs with live rattlesnakes and has been doing so for roughly 40 years. In that time, Andrews has been bit four times, though has survived each bite.
Dunn first met Andrews while working his first veterinarian job out of college in southern California. Andrews held a rattlesnake avoidance training for dogs, something that resonated with Dunn because of the high volume of snake bites he was treating on a near weekly basis.
“In southern California, we were treating one to three snake bites a week,” Dunn said. “When I saw what (Andrews) was doing, I was amazed. By the time dogs left the training, they knew how to avoid rattlesnakes.”
Both Dunn and his wife were born and raised in Grand Junction. After four years in California, the couple returned to the Western Slope, where Dunn continued working as a vet. Interested in helping his clients protect their pets more effectively, Dunn reconnected with Andrews. Soon, the Rattlesnake Avoidance Training for Dogs was an annual event in Grand Junction.
Andrews said that it isn’t uncommon for him to have close to 100 rattlesnakes in his possession at any given time. While in California, people often call Andrews to remove snakes from their properties. Andrews keeps the snake in captivity for no more than three weeks, usually using them for dog training, and then releases them back into the wild, away from human settlement.
“Rattlesnakes are dangerous,” Andrews said, “but that doesn’t mean we can’t have respect for them and understand their role in our ecosystems. It wouldn’t do us any good to kill them all off, so by teaching dogs and people to avoid the snakes, both the snake, the dog and the person benefit.”
Rattlesnakes bites are much less common in the Grand Valley than they are in southern California. Dunn said he knows of sightings — and the occasional bite — on Little Park Road, the Loma Boat Ramp and Mt. Garfield, among others.
“Here in Grand Junction I only treat a handful of bites each year,” Dunn said. “Still, that doesn’t mean it isn’t important. We do have rattlesnakes in the valley, and if people travel out of state or even down to the Front Range, a trained dog is pretty useful.”