More than a year after voters approved recreational marijuana stores in Grand Junction, there are no stores as of yet, and the city of Grand Junction has had to backfill expected revenue from cannabis sales tax to fund projects.
The City Council voted 5-1 last week to approve an appropriation of $800,000 was made to use money from the city’s general fund to replace expected cannabis tax dollars that were to be used for the pickleball/tennis court expansion and Monument Connector projects.
Those projects are the only projects in the 2022 budget that had cannabis tax revenue allocated to them.
During the 2022 budget process, concerns were raised about not knowing when or to what extent the cannabis tax revenue would kick in. City Manager Greg Caton told City Council the city had contingencies in place in case the revenue source didn’t materialize.
City Council Member Abe Herman said city staff has been very conservative and realistic with cannabis tax budget projections.
“I don’t think it’ll affect things too significantly as far as how we’re making decisions here,” Herman said about the uncertainties with that particular revenue source.
An additional $400,000 was also appropriated because the cost of the pickleball/tennis court project has risen from $1.6 million to $2 million.
City Council Member Dennis Simpson voted against the appropriation because of budgetary concerns.
The pickleball/tennis court project is building four new tennis courts at Canyon View Park and lighting both the new and current tennis courts.
Then, the city will convert the four existing tennis courts into pickleball courts. Previous estimates had the project starting in fall and being completed in mid-2023.
The Monument Connector will install phase 2 of the Monument Connector trail, from Lunch Loops to Jurassic Flats trail head, which will complete the “Redlands Loop.”
Looking toward the 2023 budget, Caton said the only potential project the cannabis funds could go toward is the recreation center the city is preparing to put on the ballot for the April municipal election.
Voters approved the sale of recreational marijuana in Grand Junction in April, 2021, and City Council had its first discussion of regulations in May, 2021.
That summer, council discussed separating Grand Junction into districts and capping the number of stores in each district.
In September, they settled on a 10-store cap for the city, although come council members favored a free market approach.
Council then got to the business of discussing how the 10 licenses for the stores would be chosen, first discussing a lottery weighted toward certain factors and then changing to favor a completely merit-based selection process.
In February, council decided to use a lottery for qualified candidates in order to not pick winners and losers, which was a system suggested by city staff.
The council approved the regulation and taxing ordinances in April, and the final necessary ordinance in May, which was followed by a 30-day application window for prospective store owners. The city received 47 applications, 26 or which were deemed qualified enough to move on to the next step.
Public hearings for the 26 approved candidates are expected to start in September and go through October, Caton told City Council at a recent meeting.
After the public hearing process, the lottery will occur.
Businesses will have six months after receiving a license to open for business, with some room for extensions.