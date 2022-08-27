More than a year after voters approved recreational marijuana stores in Grand Junction, there are no stores as of yet, and the city of Grand Junction has had to backfill expected revenue from cannabis sales tax to fund projects.

The City Council voted 5-1 last week to approve an appropriation of $800,000 was made to use money from the city’s general fund to replace expected cannabis tax dollars that were to be used for the pickleball/tennis court expansion and Monument Connector projects.