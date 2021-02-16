Widespread cold, snow and ice have frozen much of the country as the U.S. faces its most active winter weather pattern since the early 1990s, according to weather experts with AccuWeather.
Many Southern cities not accustomed to the winter weather experienced record lows and dangerous driving conditions. As of early Sunday afternoon, more than 58,000 customers lost power in Texas, according to PowerOutage.us. That number jumped to more than 1.5 million by early Monday morning.
In Colorado Springs, record- low temperatures were set over the past few days with minus 16 reported at the Colorado Springs Airport early Monday morning, breaking the previous record low of minus 8 in 1895, and a record low of minus 13 on Saturday. Temperatures haven’t been above zero since 7 p.m. Saturday, The Colorado Springs Gazette reported on Monday.
From Monday to Wednesday, more than 150 million Americans will be under winter storm warnings, ice storm warnings or winter weather advisories, according to the National Weather Service.
Colorado Department of Transportation announced Monday evening that motorists should expect lengthy delays of two hours or more over Monarch Pass on U.S. Highway 50, Red Mountain Pass on U.S. Highway 550, and Wolf Creek Pass on U.S. Highway 160 so crews can conduct winter maintenance.
CDOT recommends motorists check www.cotrip.org before traveling.
Norvan Larson, senior meteorologist in Grand Junction for the National Weather Service, said temperatures in Grand Junction never dipped below 16 degrees over the weekend with a high of 35 on Sunday and a high of 43 on Saturday.
“Most of our precipitation came as rain on Saturday with a trace of snowfall on Sunday. The arctic vortex was pretty well contained by the Continental Divide,” he said. “We’ll be below normal through Thursday and normal by Friday.”
The cold and snowy February has provided some needed relief for the state’s snowpack.
“As of Feb. 15, the vast majority of the basins in the area are at 85% to 90% of normal, which is good because we were woefully behind,” Larson said. “We’re not coming out of this drought anytime soon, and while this is helpful, we will be in drought for a very long time.”
At Powderhorn Mountain Resort, 7 inches of new snow had been reported in the past 48 hours. Lift tickets were sold out for Saturday. Snow fell throughout the day Saturday, offering a fresh layer for skiers for Valentine’s Day.
MORE ON THE COLD
The major winter storm along a 1,500-mile stretch from Colorado, New Mexico and Texas to Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio and Michigan continued Monday night with some areas receiving light coatings while other pockets saw much heavier snow.
The National Weather Service described the active weather pattern as “unprecedented winter weather across parts of the southern continental United States.”
Temperatures in Amarillo, Texas, were reportedly lower than they were in Fairbanks, Alaska, on Monday morning, 31 degrees below zero compared to 22 degrees below zero, and in Oklahoma City, it reportedly fell to minus 35.
Some places in Oregon, including Mount Hood and Zigzag, reported 2 feet of snow within a span of 24 hours on Saturday. Seattle recorded 8.9 inches of snow, which tied the 12th snowiest day on record, according to AccuWeather.
Winds reached 73 mph at the airport in northern Las Vegas, just shy of Category 1 hurricane-strength speeds.
The coast-to-coast storm will leave almost 60% of the U.S. with snow and ice on the ground, AccuWeather reports.
“Portions of Interstates 10, 20, 30, 35, 40, 44, 55 and 70 are likely to be coated in snow or ice by midweek,” AccuWeather senior meteorologist Courtney Travis said in a press release. Adverse travel conditions also are expected on interstates across the Northeast as well this week.
WINTRY ROADS
A portion of U.S. Highway 65 over Grand Mesa was closed for winter maintenance for a portion of the weekend, roughly from Grand Mesa Lodge to Mesa Lakes, as Colorado roads were impacted all weekend by the storm.
Grand Junction police officers were called to Riverside Parkway at 2:55 a.m. Sunday after a driver heading south lost control of her vehicle because of severe weather conditions. The crash report indicates that both ice and snow were contributing factors.
The vehicle reportedly struck the curb, hit a utility pole and then slid into a utility box, where it came to rest. No injuries were reported and no citations were given, the Grand Junction Police Department reported.
Colorado Department of Transportation’s Andrew Hogle was the spokesperson on call for the Interstate 70 corridor over the weekend, and his main takeaway was that it could have been a lot worse.
“The cold was a big factor for the weekend, but in terms of the volume of traffic and snow, this weekend was not so bad,” he said. “In terms of safety closures and the amount of times traction law was enacted, it seemed to be fairly normal weekend.”
CDOT reports that highway safety closures on I-70 have been implemented 216 times between October 2020 and January 2021, with traction law activated 81 times.
Hogle said that only one slide was reported over the weekend with one vehicle getting stuck on U.S. Highway 50 near Monarch Pass.
“The people got out, and we cleared the highway within a few hours,” Hogle said.
Avalanche concerns will continue into the week.
The Colorado Avalanche Information Center issued a warning on Monday morning that an Avalanche Watch was in effect for Aspen, Gunnsion, Grand Mesa and North San Juan zones.
Dangerous avalanche conditions were reported Monday night, continuing today as snow accumulation makes conditions worse.
“Large, wide and long running natural and human-triggered avalanches are likely,” the warning said. “Avoid traveling on or below avalanche terrain on Monday night and Tuesday (today) as the new snow starts to pile up.”