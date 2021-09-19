When Bob Hedlund left the American West for Uzbekistan in 1992, he fell in love with the region in central Asia.
While living in Uzbekistan for 16 years with his family, he experienced the conditions faced by those in the country’s rural areas and founded Joint Development Associates (JDA) International, a nonprofit humanitarian organization that has since collaborated with the region’s residents on agriculture, education, development and health resources.
That organization has sometimes received backing from the U.S. Agency for International Development for its projects.
In 2001, thanks to the agency’s funding, he opened a JDA headquarters and agricultural center in Mazar-i-Sharif, a city in north central Afghanistan, not far from Uzbekistan’s border.
Twenty years later, the Taliban has seized control of Afghanistan following the United States military’s departure and many Americans and American allies remain in the country.
Hedlund now lives in Grand Junction, where JDA International is based. Many of his friends and collaborators from the past 20 years are being targeted by the Taliban, Hedlund said, and JDA, along with Help The Persecuted and the Religious Freedom Institute, has a plan, pending financial resources, to get them — and others — out of the country.
“We have 300 families that we’re trying to extract out of the country, many of whom have worked for me over the last 20 years, and they feel threatened because of their work for an American-run organization that is also working from funding from the U.S. government,” Hedlund said.
The JDA network in Afghanistan is extensive.
“We work in over 200 villages in remote parts of Afghanistan and those have all been taken over by the Taliban for the last several months,” he said. “My staff are very well-known in the villages and the Taliban’s running around, asking about people who have worked for the U.S. government. They’re very threatened, very scared.”
In total, JDA is trying to evacuate 1,400 people. Planes chartered to evacuate Americans and others have been grounded by the Taliban since the end of August, so JDA’s plan was to charter buses for the 1,400 to the southern border of Uzbekistan, and then charter another bus to take them to an airport.
JDA needs to raise about $20,000 to pay for that. However, Uzbekistan has closed its land border to Afghanistan, meaning the only way out is over.
The Uzbek government will accept evacuating flights, Hedlund said.
Hedlund lived in the country and pursued humanitarian projects in its rural areas for all those years, and Hedlund said he’s been working with 15 members of U.S. Congress who have been communicating with Uzbekistan’s ambassador to the United States.
“I’m hoping that will have some effect on it,” Hedlund said.
According to Hedlund, a third country has agreed to accept the 300 families if those families can be flown from Mazar-i-Sharif to an airport in Uzbekistan.
Uzbekistan has agreed to provide air traffic control directions for flights from Mazar-i-Sharif, Hedlund said.
The families will have 24 hours to leave Uzbekistan on a flight for the third country on that country’s planes.
The expensive part for JDA International is arranging flights out of Mazar-i-Sharif.
That’s where internet donations will hopefully play a significant role.
“We’re talking about $2 million to airlift 1,400 people with Airbus A340 planes,” Hedlund said. “We’re in great need for airlifting out of Mazar-i-Sharif ... We need a couple million dollars for airlifting.”
Donations toward JDA’s efforts can be made on the organization’s website (https://www.jdainternational.org/).
“Many of these people are Afghan Christians that are extremely persecuted and terrified,” Hedlund said.
“About 300 of them worked for the organization for the last 12 years, some of them even 20 years. Great friends of mine. They have tremendous qualifications to be able to do any type of work.”