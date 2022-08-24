From the end of this month through early October, materials manufactured in Grand Junction will be nearly 240,000 miles away, orbiting the moon.

Michael and Shannon Sneddon bought a small parts manufacturer in 2008 that, at the time, dedicated its resources to producing rock-climbing gear. Michael had served as an engineer for Hamilton Sunstrand for two decades before that, so his extensive background in aerospace manufacturing inspired him to shift the company’s focus to aerospace endeavors and rebrand as SG Aerospace and Gas.