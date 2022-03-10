A national organization based in Grand Junction is attempting to provide ballistic vests to hundreds of Ukrainian civilians and militia.
All it needs is a way to transport those vests to the country as Russia’s invasion continues.
Support-A-Soldier is a 501c(3) charity that’s been around for approximately 14 years, based out of Grand Junction since founding board member and Board Chairman Dan Reid moved to the Grand Valley.
The charity is in possession of 450 ballistic vests to be provided to civilians opposing Russia’s forces as well as to civilians caught in war-torn areas of the country.
“We supply non-lethal gear and equipment to U.S. men and women in combat throughout the world,” Reid said.
“What Support-A-Soldier does is, for instance, if we have a unit that’s in combat in Iraq or Afghanistan or wherever in the world and they say to us that they need some better GPSs or they’re in mountainous terrain and the boots they have don’t quite cut it and they need better boots or better packs or better battle belts, whatever it is they need that will make them more comfortable, safer or better able to perform the mission, we get that to them.”
In 2019, Support-A-Soldier supplied more than 4,000 pieces of gear and equipment to active-duty men and women in combat. Fundraising efforts have fallen off since the COVID-19 pandemic began, but the charity still has the resources and connections to supply gear to those in need of it.
Reid said that he received a call from a tactical equipment company in California that was in possession of 450 ballistic vests that it wanted to donate to Ukraine via Support-A-Soldier. The vests, which come in various sizes, weigh a combined 2,765 pounds.
“They’re what’s called Level IIIA vests,” Reid said. “It’s not a military-spec vest, as it will not stop a full-on 5.56 round fired at point-blank range. Those are military. These will handle things like shrapnel from explosions and ricochets and some small arms. They’re perfect because they’re a little lighter. They’re perfect for civilians and for militia in areas where people are fighting and aren’t actively in a military unit, which will have its own vests.”
Reid said the vests are free and can be transported throughout the United States for free. Additionally, Reid said Support-A-Soldier has been in contact with people and organizations, mostly religious organizations, in Warsaw, Poland, that would be able to transport the vests across the Polish-Ukrainian border to supply them.
He noted that the vests will likely be sent to Warsaw, as Poland “seems to be the main place where refugees are coming out of Ukraine and a lot of voluntary medical supplies are going into Ukraine.”
The main obstacle in the way of the charity sending the vests to Ukrainians is getting them over the Atlantic Ocean.
“Here’s been our problem to date: the military largely does not do gifts,” Reid said. “They do procurements, so if the military had bought these vests, they could ship them over on a military transport. They didn’t and they generally don’t do gifting. If somebody says they have a whole bunch of them for free, the military normally will not fly those into combat zones.”
Reid said he’s reached out to various political figures around the state to request assistance or guidance but has heard back from none of them. He singled out Rep. Lauren Boebert and Gov. Jared Polis, in particular, as examples of Colorado’s politicians seemingly ignoring Support-A-Soldier’s calls and not reaching back out.
“Our politicians notoriously love to bloviate about all the things they’re doing, but when you actually ask them point-blank, ‘Please give me a call or let me know somebody that might be able to help, or just tell me you can’t help,’ they don’t ever call you back,” Reid said. “Politicians talk a lot but they don’t do a lot. We haven’t had any luck at all on the political side.”
Reid said the charity isn’t seeking any donations or financial support. What Support-A-Soldier needs is an organization such as an airline to provide assistance. The vests have been loaded onto pallets and are ready to be transported.
“We have other charitable organizations that are looking to help us and we have people that are looking into commercial airliners that might be able to take our stuff over with them as they fly a normal commercial route,” Reid said. “Where we are in the middle of this is looking for options and ways that we can fly these vests over to Warsaw and get them into Ukraine.”