On Friday, and every Friday for that matter, dozens of cyclists weave through Grand Junction sporting an array of bikes, costumes and styles but a singular appreciation for pedal power.
Sometimes, GJ Bike Night members dress as cows. Other nights, they don overalls. Some nights, there is no distinct theme. This week it was “fish night.”
The one constant, however, is that a growing group of Grand Valley residents are coming together to enjoy a relaxing bicycle ride for a few miles every Friday evening.
“Especially coming out of COVID, a lot of us — I know me in particular — felt kind of isolated,” said Ian Thomas, the founder and leader of GJ Bike Night who is often at the front of the convoy each Friday, green horn in hand. “We had gotten disconnected from our regular communities, so Bike Night was really an opportunity to connect with old friends, new friends, meet some new people in a fun, healthy, active environment.”
Thomas started GJ Bike Night last August after two cycling experiences in other states that struck a chord with him.
One was when he visited his brother in Reno, Nevada, and the two participated in the city’s bike night, in which roads were reserved for riders. The other was in Boston, where large-scale cycling events serve a dual purpose of creating a tight-knit community around a shared love for riding bicycles and using their input to inform their strategy in reshaping their roads to promote walking and cycling in lieu of driving.
Thomas’ friend and GJ Bike Night member Logan Wagner, a graphic designer at Platinum Sign Co., assisted Thomas in spreading awareness of the new group by designing a logo for the group and implementing that logo on a litany of stickers that were plastered around town.
In the 11 months since the club started, its numbers have steadily grown, with an average turnout of 60 to 80 riders every Friday night. These rides are non-competitive, with Thomas emphasizing that all ages and skill levels are welcome to join.
Some nights, many of the riders follow the ride with a trip to a watering hole such as Foam and Folly Brewing, Ramblebine Brewing Co. and Gemini Beer Co.
They’ve even started receiving 10% discounts on Friday nights from these establishments because of the scale of the business they’re bringing in.
Much like the purpose of bike night events in Boston, Thomas sees GJ Bike Night as a way for people to become more involved in providing feedback to the city of Grand Junction about how to increase safety for those using bicycles to get around town.
“We’re not exactly an inconspicuous group,” Thomas said. “One thing a lot of people have mentioned to me as the leader is that this is the first time that they’ve felt comfortable riding their bike on the streets in Grand Junction because it’s the only time they actually feel noticed and safe. That’s stood out to me because if that’s the only time people feel safe riding their bike on the streets, something obviously isn’t right.
“You shouldn’t be taking your life into your own hands every time you go for a bike ride or take your bike to work or the grocery store or the doctor or the dentist.”
Thomas was recently appointed to the Grand Junction City Council’s Urban Trails Committee. He also sees the city’s recently announced Bike and Pedestrian Master Plan as an opportunity for the community to make its voice heard on how to make the city safer and more enjoyable for those using their legs or a bicycle to get from place to place.
He believes an engaged community of bicycle riders and cyclists can help make Grand Junction a true “bike paradise.”
“We already have the recreation side — the mountain biking and road biking is fantastic around here — but for those who aren’t the quote-unquote ‘cyclists’ who just want to ride their bike to work or to school, it’s less so of a paradise,” Thomas said. “That’s something the City Council’s working really hard on. There’s a lot of momentum in getting that community input from Bike Night and from readers of the Sentinel and from people who would like to ride their bike in town but can’t because they’re not comfortable. That community input is essential.”
Riders meet at 7 p.m. on Friday at the corner of Rood and Sixth Street.