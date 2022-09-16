Employees and guests of Grand Junction Parks and Recreation arrive at Canyon View park in Grand Junction, Colo., Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. Canyon View opened 25 years ago in 1997. Photo by Barton Glasser
Ken Sherbenou, director of Grand Junction Parks and Recreation, addresses a crowd at Canyon View park in Grand Junction, Colo., Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. Canyon View opened 25 years ago in 1997. Photo by Barton Glasser
Austin and Shelbi Tipton walk past historical signs on Thursday with their children Leighton, 2, left, and Owen, 1 month, at Canyon View Park in Grand Junction. A $2 million project expanding the park’s 12 tennis courts to 16 courts, as well as lighting the courts, has been scheduled for completion in May 2023.
Ava Crawford, 5, plays Thursday with Atlas Schindelar, 5, at Canyon View Park in Grand Junction. The park opened
in 1997.
Photos by Barton Glasser/Special to the Sentinel
Isle Schindelar, 4, rides double with his brother, Atlas, on the zipline at Canyon View Park.
About 15,000 sprinkler heads can be found in Canyon View Park on the western edge of Grand Junction.
That is one of several “fun facts” presented as the city of Grand Junction celebrated Canyon View’s 25th anniversary Thursday with a small crowd of city employees, contractors and people involved in recreation in the area.
“I’m so glad we’re all here to celebrate this milestone, 25 years for Canyon View Park,” Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou said.
The park was first conceptualized in 1995.
The city first started thinking of a park on the site, north of G Road and east of 24 Road, in December 1992, with the completion of a parks, recreation and open space master plan. The land for the park was purchased for $982,000 in December 1993.
In May 1994, the city created a task force to oversee development and improvement of the park system.
Construction of the first phase broke ground in 1996 and was completed in 1997. Phase one included 63 acres of the now 110-acre park. A second phase of construction was completed in 2004.
When it was built, Canyon View was somewhat outside the main part of Grand Junction.
The site of the park had previously been used for agriculture.
“Now, it is such an epicenter for our community,” Sherbenou said.
A residence that was on the original property is still there, now as the Baker’s Boutique restaurant.
Organizations involved in funding the park included Great Outdoors Colorado, the Boettcher Foundation, the Colorado Lottery and other local clubs and nonprofit organizations.
The 110-acre park sees 5,000-6,000 visitors each weekend during the spring and fall, and hosts about 1,000 softball games per year, according to Mayor Pro-Tem Abe Herman, who presented the “fun facts.”
According to a city of Grand Junction press release, the park also has about 3.5 miles of sidewalk/trail and one of the largest playgrounds in Colorado.
The park also features volleyball courts, basketball courts, softball fields, baseball fields and multi-use sports fields.
A $2 million project expanding the park’s 12 tennis courts to 16 courts, as well as lighting the courts, has been scheduled for completion by the contractor for May 26, 2023, Sherbenou said.
During Thursday’s celebration, Herman presented a number of awards to people involved with recreation in the community.
One of those went to Lena Elliott, whose family has been active in Grand Junction recreation, particularly the tennis community, for many years.
It’s hard to overstate Elliott’s impact on parks and recreation in Grand Junction, Herman said.
“All of us here really appreciate Canyon View Park, and how fortunate we are to have a gem like this in Grand Junction,” Elliott said.
Elliott went on to say the next step for Grand Junction recreation should be building another “gem” in Matchett Park.
Matchett Park, 208 acres located between 28 Road and 29 Road north of Patterson Avenue, was purchased by the city in 1996.
A ballot issue for a community recreation center at Matchett Park is being pushed for the April municipal election.