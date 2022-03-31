More than 100 participants gathered to listen to presentations and engage in discussions about the present and future of energy in the Grand Valley and the country Wednesday.
The Grand Junction Convention Center hosted the city Chamber of Commerce’s first-ever Energy Summit, featuring Xcel Energy-Colorado President Alice Jackson and NioCorp Developments Vice President Jim Sims as keynote speakers and a variety of speakers on other energy-related matters.
Grand Junction Chamber President and CEO Diane Schwenke said the concept for an energy summit first came about last autumn.
“When we had finished up our health care summit that we’ve been doing for several years, a couple of people reached out and said, ‘You know, the face of energy is changing. Would you consider doing something similar and having a summit about the future of energy,’ ” Schwenke said.
“The whole focus on this one is not to take a look at where we are today necessarily, but to take a look at what’s on the horizon and what we’re going to see in the future with all the different ways of generating energy. Our need for energy is increasing. It’s just, where are we going to get it? How are we going to get it? What are the technology advances that are going to drive our future supply of energy?”
One of the presentations was given by Nu-Scale Power Director of Sales Steven Breeding, who spoke about the future of small-scale nuclear plants and their roles in delivering clean energy.
Since being formed in 2007 for the purpose of completing the design of and commercializing a small modular nuclear reactor, NuScale Power — based at Oregon State University — has been awarded more than $450 million by the U.S. Department of Energy since 2013 for its work.
NuScale describes its 76-foot tall, 15-foot wide small modular reactors as delivering “scalable, safe and reliable carbon-free nuclear power essential to meeting global decarbonization targets.”
Each module produces 77 MWe (megawatts electric) and has a design life of 60 years. While speaking at the summit, Breeding emphasized these mini-reactors’ “Triple Crown of Safety,” stating that a NuScale plant will shut down with no operator or control system actions, no AC/DC power and no additional water beyond the tank stored atop the reactor.
Breeding said that nuclear power being more widely implemented throughout the country, including on the Western Slope, could be a key in combating climate change.
“(Nuclear power) is a green source of baseload energy that can be used in other applications to supplement or compliment solar and renewable energy, which is currently in the growth phase in the U.S.,” Breeding said.
“I think people are very much interested in being responsible citizens, and they’re looking for answers and they have questions. That’s why they’re seeking input: so they can make their own best decisions on how they can support a green future for the U.S. and the world.”
Western Slope Colorado Oil and Gas Association Executive Director Chelsie Miera gave a presentation on the challenges and opportunities in the natural gas industry in addressing climate change and other concerns.
Miera spoke about the impact of Russia, China and OPEC nations’ continued dominance of global oil supply and how political debate and resistance is inevitable in the industry. She stated multiple times, “The easy answer is not the right answer, almost ever.”
“Energy stability, reliability and safety is important, and natural gas fills a very strong role in (energy),” Miera told the Sentinel, referencing the Piceance Basin in northwest Colorado as a “very strong economic and energy driver for the region.”