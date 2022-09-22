The Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce (GJACC) announced Thursday that it has hired Candace Carnahan as its next president and CEO.
According to a news release, after an extensive nationwide search, the GJACC Board of Directors opted to remain local and hire within the organization with its selection. Carnahan joined the chamber in 2015 as the events and program manager and most recently served as its vice president.
Carnahan steps into a role previously held by Diane Schwenke, who retired earlier this year after 33 years with the GJACC.
“The Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce is our community's catalyst, convener and champion for all business challenges, needs and issues," said GJACC Board Chair and River City Consultants Principal Ivan Geer. "With Candace's experience at the Chamber, as well as her extensive background leading and developing teams, creating and maintaining programs, and driving business success, she brings a unique skillset to the role.
"As vice president, Candace has been instrumental in the development of our organization's mission,” Geer continued. “As she becomes president and CEO, this transition will reinforce our chamber as an advocate for a strong business climate in Western Colorado. We thank Diane for her many years of leading the Chamber and we are excited to welcome Candace to continue building the legacy of the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce."
In stepping to the same role as Schwenke, Carnahan has some big shoes to fill.
Since taking over in 1989, Schwenke helped grow the chamber to nearly 800 members.
Working with Mesa County Public Health, Schwenke helped developed the 5-Star program during the COVID-19 pandemic, which helped Mesa County businesses remain open by following proper COVID-19 protocols. She was recognized for that work by the Association of Colorado Chambers of Commerce.
This past April, Schwenke was recognized during the Western Colorado Economic Summit with the Joseph C. Prinster Leadership Award.