Candace Carnahan

Candace Carnahan

The Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce (GJACC) announced Thursday that it has hired Candace Carnahan as its next president and CEO.

According to a news release, after an extensive nationwide search, the GJACC Board of Directors opted to remain local and hire within the organization with its selection. Carnahan joined the chamber in 2015 as the events and program manager and most recently served as its vice president.