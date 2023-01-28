After being a semifinalist for a prestigious national culinary award in 2020, Josh Niernberg thought that was it.
“As far as I was concerned, that was the end of the journey with James Beard,” said the Grand Junction chef and owner of Bin 707 Foodbar and TacoParty in downtown Grand Junction.
But then his inclusion as a semifinalist in 2020 in the “Best Chef: Mountain” category was followed by becoming a semifinalist in 2022 in the “Outstanding Chef”category of the James Beard Foundation’s Restaurant and Chef Awards.
A paper certificate to go with last year’s acknowledgment arrived in the mail only two weeks ago. However, that wasn’t the end, either.
On Wednesday, Niernberg was named as a semifinalist for “Outstanding Chef” in the 2023 James Beard Awards, and he wasn’t the only Grand Valley culinary entity among the semifinalists.
Pêche., a restaurant in downtown Palisade that is owned by Matt Chasseur and Ashley Fees Chasseur was a semifinalist in the “Outstanding Hospitality” category.
Pêche was the only Colorado restaurant to be a 2023 semifinalist in the category that recognizes establishments “that foster a sense of hospitality among its customers and staff that serves as a beacon for the community and demonstrates consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, hospitality, and operations while contributing positively to its broader community,” according to Wednesday’s announcement from the James Beard Foundation.
“That is such an incredible accomplishment,” Niernberg said in congratulations to Pêche.
“It shows that the foundation has increased its efforts toward recognizing not only restaurants on the coasts or with more resources, but those who are pushing their hardest to do something special,” he said.
As for his own semifinalist nod, Niernberg was quick to turn and praise the culinary teams at both his restaurants. “It has as much to do with the work of all of us and what we’re able to accomplish,” he said.
His success as a chef also has a lot to do with “the (local micro) economy we have created with the menu,” Niernberg said, referring to the relationships he and his team has built with local suppliers and purveyors.
“It’s just a different approach than most people take. ... We’ve always taken a different approach,” he said. “It’s going to have my name on the award, but the award is really for that group.”
A list of 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists can be found at jamesbeard.org.
The finalists for the awards will be announced March 29.