For the second time this month the Grand Junction City Council chambers were filled with members of the public calling for action on racial issues in the community, but also specifically decrying comments made by some council members at a meeting earlier in the week and calling for some to resign.
Members of the council on Monday engaged in a back-and-forth about a June 3 meeting that was marked by protests and people of color sharing stories about their experiences with racism in the community.
Mayor Duke Wortmann and Council Member Phillip Pe’a both voiced frustrations on Monday about the June 3 meeting. Pe’a said he was so alarmed by the police presence responding to the protests that he wondered if he needed a gun. Wortmann said he took issue with the language used by some of the public at the June 3 meeting.
Cindy Enos-Martinez, a former council member and mayor, said Wednesday she understood what it is like being in the council’s position, but said they need to be prepared to be confronted by residents. She said that is part of the job.
“Maybe the young protesters weren’t speaking your language and made you feel a little uneasy, but they are hurt and angry,” Enos-Martinez said. “This isn’t a time to discuss carrying a weapon or worry about being called a name.”
Demetrius Davis also spoke Wednesday, noting much of what the council discussed on Monday centered on respect for each other. He was one of the members of the public that spoke on June 3. He apologized for using obscenities, but said that was not what Wortmann should have focused on.
“I don’t think you guys understood true respect,” Davis said. “If you truly understood respect, the only thing you wouldn’t have taken out of me speaking last time was me saying the MF word. That’s all you took out of it.”
One man, Marc Coutu, who spoke in support of the police, was removed from the building by Grand Junction police officers after he exchanged heated and profane words with members of the audience. He said he’d moved to Grand Junction from Atlanta, Georgia, where he said he was the victim of black on white racism and said the Black Lives Matters activists in the city were not from here.
“Our police force is phenomenal, alright?” Coutu said. “You guys are phenomenal. You don’t have to bend over and take this crap from a bunch of Black activists from out of town.”
Another speaker also praised the council and called the wave of public comment on the issue an “ambush.”
The majority of the more than 20 speakers castigated the council for Monday’s meeting, with more than one person calling for Pe’a to resign.
At the start of the meeting Pe’a addressed the crowd and apologized for his Monday comments, saying that they were not addressed at the protesters who marched to the meeting.
“I just want to let you guys know that it was not directed at the movement,” Pe’a said. “My fear wasn’t about the people that were here. I had family that were there marching with you guys. I had friends that were there. It had nothing to do with you. All it had to do was with the process. I didn’t communicate that very well.”
Council Member Phyllis Norris apologized for the feeling that some in the community felt that they were not being listened to. Council Member Rick Taggart said he should have spoken up in defense of Stout.
Stout thanked the members of the community for attending and said the task force that she and several other council members are on was making progress. She said they have finalized a list of more than a dozen people representing minority communities and from local institutions who will be asked to be part of that effort.
“To see this kind of participation is exactly what we as local government should be striving for,” Stout said. “So I appreciate you being here.”
Enos-Martinez said she knew the process for change would be a difficult one, but that it was necessary to move forward.
“Racism is alive and well in Grand Junction,” Enos-Martinez said. “The conversation on race will probably be the hardest conversation each of us will ever have, but it must take place and it starts today.”