Kevin and SueAnn Tinsley stand in the doorway of the former Stranges Grocery store at 226 Pitkin Ave. on Friday morning. The Tinsleys bought the building — which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places — a year ago.
In 1909, Carl Stranges, an immigrant from Italy, opened a grocery store at 226 Pitkin Ave. in the heart of Grand Junction’s “Little Italy” neighborhood.
Stranges Grocery sported an Italianate Richardsonian Romanesque Revival style of architecture, with local stone mason Nunzio Grasso cutting and laying stone mined from the town of Carpenter, now a ghost town in the Grand Valley’s northern desert. Stranges and his family operated Stranges Grocery until the 1960s.
The building has been sitting vacant ever since, despite being listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2013 — but married couple Kevin and SueAnn Tinsley are aiming to change that.
The Tinsleys bought the building for $500,000 more than a year ago — from someone who wanted to turn the building into a shop before realizing the extent of work that would be required — and have been working since to renovate and reinvigorate it.
Kevin grew up in Maryland and didn’t move to Grand Junction until 2014, so he’s only read and heard about the building’s significance. SueAnn, however, grew up in the Grand Valley, so the opportunity to dictate the future of a historic structure was too significant to ignore.
“It’s just been a cool building,” SueAnn said. “I grew up seeing it and always wondered what it was. When it was up for sale, we just bought it.... It’s just kind of unbelievable. It’s like, ‘Really? That’s mine?’ ”
The Tinsleys’ plan for the two-story building is to have either a retail space or an office on the ground floor and two apartment units or Airbnb units upstairs. However, it’s taken a year filled with long days of heavy lifting just to get past the demolition stage of the project.
Kevin said that 15,000 pounds of debris was removed from the basement, 8,000 pounds of roof and drywall were removed from the ground floor, and 25,000 pounds of plaster were removed from the second floor.
They’ve also gutted the work done by the site’s prior owner, building new walls inside and solidifying the exterior walls, taking down rotting ceilings, bringing the plumbing up to code, and digging up the sewer to confirm that they’ll likely have to install new sewer lines.
“We’ve applied for a grant from the state for historical architecture and engineering evaluation, and based on that, we may get a grant from the state to at least, I hope, do the outside with the stone,” Kevin said, adding that he’s found a mason willing to work on the outside but waiting for a potential grant from the state is delaying that work.
When it came to the decision to opt for living spaces for rent upstairs and an office or retail space downstairs instead of a business such as a restaurant, Kevin said that it’s all about location, location, location.
The Tinsleys also own the five lots east of the building where they could put a parking lot, but as the layout of the former “Little Italy” neighborhood currently stands, foot traffic requires people to park in the lot north of the building and enter through the back door, cut through an alleyway or walk down Second Street and make a left, walking alongside Pitkin Avenue’s traffic.
“You can see that there’s not good access to the front, so it’s going to have to be from the back, so I don’t know if a walk-in store would work or not. It just depends,” Kevin said. “(The Colorado Department of Transportation) wants to put in a transportation hub for buses to arrive and to have parking and to go get rental electric bikes into downtown, and that’s either going to be here or over there.
“That’s scheduled for 2024, so something will go in here that makes sense at that time.”
Kevin said that work on the building will likely last another year. With the demolition stage complete and work on the structure of the building next on the agenda, they’ll require help from architectural engineers.
Every day of work is worth it to the Tinsleys in their ultimate goal of reviving one of the Western Slope’s more iconic buildings.
“I think we just like the age in it,” Kevin said. “There’s a lot of potential here. The value wasn’t there a year ago. I’m assuming that the value will be there in about 2-3 years. For what commercial properties are selling around town nowadays, even if we turn this into housing, I’m sure it will increase in price.
“We intend to hold it, though. We don’t intend to sell it.”