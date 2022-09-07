226 Pitkin

NATHAN DEAL/The Daily Sentinel

Kevin and SueAnn Tinsley stand in the doorway of the former Stranges Grocery store at 226 Pitkin Ave. on Friday morning. The Tinsleys bought the building — which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places — a year ago.

In 1909, Carl Stranges, an immigrant from Italy, opened a grocery store at 226 Pitkin Ave. in the heart of Grand Junction’s “Little Italy” neighborhood.

Stranges Grocery sported an Italianate Richardsonian Romanesque Revival style of architecture, with local stone mason Nunzio Grasso cutting and laying stone mined from the town of Carpenter, now a ghost town in the Grand Valley’s northern desert. Stranges and his family operated Stranges Grocery until the 1960s.