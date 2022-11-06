The hardest part of Marcos Ortiz’ bike commute is the 29 Road bridge over the Interstate 70 business loop.
The bridge requires an uphill climb on a roadway without a bike lane.
“There’s a sidewalk there, but I’m not supposed to use the sidewalk,” Ortiz said.
However, he said, it appears drivers expect him to be riding on the sidewalk even though that would make it more likely for cyclists to hit pedestrians.
Ortiz, a Colorado Mesa University math professor and lifelong bike commuter, said he has lived a lot of different places and he considers Grand Junction’s bike infrastructure good except for a number of bad interchanges.
His frustrations with Grand Junction’s bike infrastructure led him to the steering committee for Grand Junction’s first-ever bike and pedestrian plan, an effort to address the city’s active transportation, policies and infrastructure that kicked off in September.
Just a month earlier, the conversation around bike safety infrastructure was thrust to the forefront by the death of Doug Sortor, a prominent member of the community who was killed after being hit by a car while riding his bike in August.
The 17-member committee has been tasked with advising consultant Fehr & Peers through the planning process, which is expected to take place through next spring.
Ortiz said identifying high stress areas such as the 29 Road bridge and relieving the stress there is one of the main goals of the committee, and one of the main things they’ve been reaching out to the community for in order to gather input.
“I just think there’s a lot of potential in the city for bike infrastructure that’s a little bit friendlier,” Ortiz said.
The committee has already met once, and has nine more meetings planned.
Ian Thomas, a member of the city’s urban trails committee and an organizer for GJ Bike Night, said he thinks Grand Junction has the potential to have great pedestrian and bike infrastructure with its good weather, flat lane and grid road layout, and is headed in the right direction.
“We have the bones for an incredible bike and pedestrian network,” Thomas said. “I’m just afraid of us not taking advantage of that.”
CURRENT PROJECTS
The city of Grand Junction has several projects underway or in the planning stages already, which include the North Avenue enhanced transit corridor, a $2.15 million effort to increase bike and pedestrian safety along one of the busiest roads in Grand Junction.
“The highest priority project is to provide detached multi-modal sidewalks along the north side of North Avenue between 28½ Road and 29 Road. The second highest priority was the segment along the south side of North Avenue between 29 and 29½ roads.
This project will design both segments and will construct the highest priority segment and as much of the second priority segment as budget allows,” according to a city press release.
The city is also working on the Monument Connector, which connects Grand Junction to Lunch Loops, and is being extended to connect the Lunch Loops with South Camp Road and complete the “Redlands Loop.” Construction of that $1.6 million project is expected to begin in spring, 2023 and finish in fall, 2023.
Also in the Redlands, Mesa County and the city of Grand Junction are working on an $800,000 construction project adding a westbound climbing lane and 10-foot wide trail improvement along South Broadway east of the Tiara Rado golf course.
Another project in the works is a $700,000 bike trail parallel to 24 Road connecting Canyon View Park to the nearby City Market shopping complex.
The city is working on obtaining rights of way to extend the Riverfront Trail from 27½ Road to 29 Road. Construction of that project is proposed for 2024.
Also on the Riverfront Trail, the developer of The Eddy east of Las Colonias Park is responsible for constructing about 1,100 feet of the Riverfront Trail.
The city has proposed $2.5 million in 2023 for improvements to Crosby Avenue to improve the area by installing a 10-foot multi-modal path along the road, creating bike lanes on each side of the road, adding lighting improvements and narrowing lanes to slow traffic.
That will allow residents of nearby housing developments such as the Railyard at Rimrock easier access to downtown.
Additionally, the Colorado Department of Transportation is working on the design phase for the I-70 business loop from Rood Avenue around the curve to Second Street, a project that will improve bike and pedestrian safety in an area close to downtown.
Grand Junction Public Works Director Trent Prall said the city has been making a purposeful effort to improve bike and pedestrian safety when it does capital projects involving roads or trails.
Prall said efforts to start building “complete streets” that support all types of transportation date back to the late 1980s, but have picked up more steam recently.
“Absolutely that has gained momentum here in the past 5-6 years,” Prall said.
SCHOOLS AND OTHER CONSIDERATIONSOne topic both Thomas and Ortiz touched on is children getting to schools safely.
Ortiz specifically referenced possible improvements in the area of Bookcliff Middle School and Central High School, which would make it safer for kids to get to those two schools.
One piece of feedback Thomas said the committee has been getting that relates to commuting to schools is physical protection such as concrete barriers for bike lanes.
“It’s pretty scary to send your child to ride a bike to school when there’s not practical protection from moving traffic,” Thomas said.
Tim Leon, Mesa County Valley School District 51’s head of safety and security, said the district doesn’t typically bus in students within a given distance from school. For younger students that distance is two miles, and for older students it’s three miles.
“Rarely do we provide a bus within walking distance,” Leon said.
For students who live within the 2-3 mile range, the district works with Colorado Safe Routes to School to identify the best walking routes from students’ homes to each school.
The district also encourages things like carpooling for parents of students who live too close for bus service.
Another topic that always comes up when Mesa County’s urban trails are discussed is canals, with residents asking why trails can’t run along what would seem to be natural trail corridors.
Ortiz said the canal network’s owners are not friendly to the idea, and although he would like to push for some of the canal network to be used for trails, it’s a contentious issue.
NEXT STEPS
The steering committee has started its work by reaching out to members of the community who don’t usually participate in these sorts of things to make sure the city is getting feedback from everybody, Thomas said.
“We all live in Grand Junction, and it’s important to not be a tourist in your own city,” he said.
After the committee’s work is done and the plan is approved by City Council, city officials will be able to use the plan to guide future decisions on road and other infrastructure projects to make sure they’re in line with bicycle and pedestrian safety.
Thomas said his worst fear with the whole process is for the plan to not achieve its potential, but he’s optimistic.
“I really think we’re on the right path here,” he said. “It’s exciting.”