The Grand Junction #595 Fraternal Order of Eagles recently presented nearly 20 groups with charitable donations
Those donations added up to more than $113,000 and were awarded at the Eagle’s Joint Anniversary Celebration on Jan. 21.
The Grand Junction #595 Fraternal Order of Eagles recently presented nearly 20 groups with charitable donations
Those donations added up to more than $113,000 and were awarded at the Eagle’s Joint Anniversary Celebration on Jan. 21.
Among the recipients was Community Hospital, which was given more than $29,200 for its Kidney Fund, Kids with Cancer program and Heart Fund.
Mesa County Search & Rescue was awarded more than $7,495 and C.A.S.A. (Court Appointed Special Advocates) was given more than $5,207.
The House, which provides resources to local homeless youth, was given more than $5,132.
Colorado Discover Ability was awarded $10,000.
The Grand Junction #595 Fraternal Order of Eagles includes the Aerie, Auxiliary, Eagle Riders and Junior Eagles.
See eaglesaerie595.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:23:57 AM
Sunset: 05:30:16 PM
Humidity: 79%
Wind: NNE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 07:23:09 AM
Sunset: 05:31:26 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: SE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 45%
Sunrise: 07:22:20 AM
Sunset: 05:32:36 PM
Humidity: 72%
Wind: N @ 7 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 19F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 07:21:28 AM
Sunset: 05:33:47 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: NNE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
A mostly clear sky. Low 22F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:20:35 AM
Sunset: 05:34:57 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: NE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Mainly clear. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:19:41 AM
Sunset: 05:36:08 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: NE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
A few clouds from time to time. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:18:45 AM
Sunset: 05:37:18 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: NNE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Mostly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.