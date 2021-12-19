Vanessa Perez was scrolling through her Facebook feed one day when she came across a viral video of a small boy enjoying a wheelchair-accessible swing for the first time.
The joy on his face moved Perez, a long-time social worker who has experience working with kids with disabilities as well as kids in special education course, to bring that same joy to those in the Grand Valley.
Backed by Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Sports Facilities Supervisor Marc Mancuso, the Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction and other sponsors like Hilltop, Timberline Bank, Alpine Bank, Community Hospital, Whitewater Materials and JGMS, Perez installed a wheelchair-accessible swing at the Canyon View Park playground that opened July 31. The project was known as “GJ Swing for a Cause.”
Conversations she had with families after the swing opened gave her motivation to expand on her efforts to make the community more accessible.
“After the project, I met some families and they discussed some of the other barriers they face getting accessibility in public spaces like wheelchair ramps, changing tables, things of that nature,” Perez said. “It made me realize that it’s more than just at the park with the wheelchair swing. We wanted to rebrand to a name that we could use to bring awareness for other inclusivity projects to our community.”
Perez and one other volunteer are the current members of what is now the Grand Junction Inclusivity Project, which will tackle other issues of accessibility around the valley.
“Learning from the families how hard it is to just access basic needs for their kids, I felt like there should be someone out there advocating for them and their needs in public spaces,” Perez said. “I didn’t see anyone really meeting that need right now, and I’ve always felt like if you see a need, you feel the need. That’s my passion right now.”
The Inclusivity Project’s first mission will be to install a child/adult changing table for the family bathroom at Mesa Mall. Fundraising for the project is underway, with roughly $2,000 being raised so far. The Inclusivity Project is seeking $6,500 to order the table and another $6,100 for the installation process.
“Currently, the only changing tables they have are for infants and toddlers, so it’s got a weight capacity of 50 pounds,” Perez said. “Any children or adults over that weight needing changing don’t have the means to do that, so we’re hoping to meet that need with our changing table.”
Donations to the cause can be made at gjinclusivity.org. All donations go directly toward the project.